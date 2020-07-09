2021 Toyota Corolla Cross: Iconic sedan nameplate now an SUV also

As one of the most popular automotive nameplates to have ever been created, the Toyota Corolla has succumbed to the demand of SUVs. Toyota has unveiled the new 2021 Toyota Corolla Cross which makes the Corolla badge which began as a hatchback and sedan model, to also offer a crossover variant to meet the demand for SUVs of the modern consumer.

2021 Toyota Corolla Cross Front

Toyota is taking the Corolla to new heights! Not too high though, but a few inches off the ground with the new Toyota Corolla Cross. Yes, the Toyota Corolla, which was one of the best selling automotive nameplates that debuted in 1966 in Japan till now was offered as a hatchback and sedan. But now Toyota will also sell you a Corolla badged SUV as the Corolla Cross. As car buyers around the world continue to demand SUVs in all shapes and sizes for everyday use, it was a matter of time an iconic brand like the “Corolla” got a bit chunkier. Unveiled in Thailand, the new Toyota Corolla Cross is based on the Toyota New Global Architecture C (TGNA-C) and will sit between the Toyota CH-R and the Rav4.

2021 Toyota Corolla Cross Rear

The new 2021 Toyota Corolla Cross measures in 4,460 mm in length, 1,825 mm wide, and 1,620 mm tall. But the wheelbase for the Corolla Cross measures 2,640 mm, which is identical to the C-HR crossover. Toyota is offering the new Corolla Cross in Thailand with a 1.8-litre 2ZR-FBE petrol engine which is good for 140hp and 175Nm of torque mated to a CVT. Additionally, there is a hybrid version with 600-volt electric motor supplementing with an additional 72 hp and 163 Nm of torque. The hybrid model uses the same 1.8-litre petrol engine as the standard version but in a different state of tuning.

2021 Toyota Corolla Cross Interior

When it comes to the styling, unlike other Toyota models, the Corolla Cross takes a more conservative approach. While it has an aggressive stance, it does not get the quirky design elements you would normally find in recent Toyota models. At the front is an enormous grille, with heavy black plastic cladding on the bottom half of the front bumper which continues along the wheel arches, side skirt and consumes the rear bumper. Even the rear has been styled conservatively. With the sleek tail lights positioned high and a tailgate-mounted number/licence plate, there is nothing much to report about. But we guess it stays true to the Corolla nameplate as being a conservative, unassuming Japanese car for the masses.

The Toyota Corolla Cross has been launched in Thailand, and other parts of the world will follow soon. Toyota India has discontinued the Corolla sedan from the Indian market in the BS6 era. Whether it will make its return as an SUV to rival the likes of the MG Hector and Tata Harrier is something we will have to wait and see.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.