2021 Tata Tiago NRG facelift teased: To launch next week

Tata Motors introduced its rendition of crossovers in the form of the Tiago NRG back in September 2018. It was, however, discontinued after the Tiago facelift came along.

Indian road users have developed a liking for off-road-oriented cars over time. Hence, car manufacturers are making this very aspect available in the smaller segment as well. There are SUVs, then there are compact SUVs, subcompact SUVs, and then there are crossovers. Even if you don’t bring home an SUV, the convenience of a hatchback combined with a rugged appeal is attractive to a lot of people. Tata Motors introduced its rendition of crossovers in the form of Tata Tiago NRG back in September 2018. It was, however, discontinued after the Tiago facelift came along. And now the bearded sibling is about to come back with a facelift.

Tata Motors recently teased the upcoming model on its social media handles and aligning this with a recent media invite for the launch of a new ‘tough’ version of a car, tells us that the 2021 NRG is set to launch 4th of August.

Also read: New Tata Safari reaches 10,000 unit production milestone in 5 months

Not exactly a crossover, the Tiago NRG had essentially been a Tiago with a body kit that made it look a lot more aggressive. However, there are some changes to the dimensions of the NRG. It is 3793 mm in length, 1665 mm in width and 1,587 mm tall. The wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,400 mm. The ground clearance has been raised by 10 mm to 180 mm.

It is expected to get plenty of design tweaks with a redesigned bumper and new 14-inch alloy wheels, along with of course black cladding here and there. Similar upscale tweaks are likely on the inside with a new infotainment system that it would share with the Tiago.

The previous generation had the option of Tata Motors’ 1.2L petrol and 1.05L diesel engine options. The 1.2L Revotron petrol engine produces 84 bhp and 114 Nm of torque and the Revotorq engine delivers 69 bhp and 140 Nm of torque. Both were paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. For its model year 2021, the NRG could come with just the 1.2L engine with the option of an AMT.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.