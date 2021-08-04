2021 Tata Tiago NRG Facelift India Launch LIVE: Expected price, specs, features, key changes

2021 Tata Tiago NRG facelift (Image source: Team-BHP)

Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Launch in India Live Updates: Tata Motors Is all set to launch the new Tiago NRG facelift in the country in just a few hours from now. The said model has already started reaching dealerships across India. That said, the leaked pictures of the same have given a fair idea in terms of what all changes the new 2021 NRG will come with. For those not in the know, the NRG is essentially the sportier trim of the Tiago, and the same was introduced for the first time in the BS4 guise. Just like the BS4 avatar, the new BS6 Tiago NRG facelift will also aim to make Tiago more rugged-looking compared to its standard counterpart. There is a possibility that the company will be introducing the NRG variant on the top-end XZ+ trim with a dual-tone roof. Follow this LIVE blog to get minute-to-minute updates from the launch that will take place virtually due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.