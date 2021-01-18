2021 Tata Safari: What to expect from the Harrier-clothed 7-seater SUV

The all-new Tata Safari is based on the same platform as the Harrier SUV but brings in an extra pair of seats as well as few features that could be exclusively available with the former.

The Tata Gravitas set the tone for a seven-seater SUV from Tata Motors, at the Auto Expo. While we expected a launch sometime last year, the production-spec model reveal was delayed. Tata Motors’ officials used the opportunity to go back to their drawing rooms, do a quick Zoomcall session and brainstorm on renaming the SUV. The nameplate Safari rings with enthusiasts and hence was born the 2021 edition. Whether or not it lives up to expectations is something I will be able to tell you after driving the SUV. What I can confirm for sure is the specs of the SUV which the company has shared. There is also confirmation that the new Tata Safari will be launched on January 26. So, scroll down for all the details on the latest seven-seater SUV in our market and one that honestly has a lot of expectations riding on its name.

Also Read Tata Harrier automatic BS6 review

Petrol engine, transmission, 4-wheel drive?

It is confirmed that the 2021 Tata Safari will use the same engine as well as transmission from the Harrier. This means a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that makes 170hp of power and 350Nm of torque. The engine can be mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic. The engine will drive the front wheels and there will be no option of an all-wheel-drive or four-wheel drive. Tata Motors has also confirmed that there will be no petrol engine available at launch. This being said, the company could introduce an all-wheel-drive model at a later stage as well as a new petrol engine.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2021 Tata Safari features

From the images shared by Tata Motors, it is clear that there will be a panoramic sunroof, bi-xenon projector headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels and more. The cabin images, while not being shared, might have a bigger touchscreen infotainment system – preferably a 10-inch unit, along with Harman music system and What 3 Words compatibility. Wireless charging too could be dialled in and we believe a powered driver seat could also be a reality. Tyre pressure monitors too could be available in the top-spec trim. Needless to say, there will be three-row airconditioning on offer too. Six airbags will be on offer along with the regular drive modes as well as ESC.

Expected price?

The Tata Safari in its latest avatar could end up as a costly affair. Or may be Tata Motors might take a cue from MG and price the 7-seat version bang in the middle thereby offering customers a choice. Go with the top-spec five-seater model or choose the base 7-seat version. This formula might work better as even now, the Tata Harrier automatic on-road price crosses Rs 20 lakh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.