2021 Tata Safari launched in India: Priced between Rs 14.69 lakh – 21.45 lakh

The all-new Tata Safari moves away from the traditional form of off-roaders in favour of a more comfortable everyday family SUV. The Tata Safari will rival the MG Hector Plus Mahindra XUV 500 and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Tata Motors has finally commercially launched the brand new Safari in India. Prices for the brand’s flagship SUV start from Rs 14.69 lakh – 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Tata Safari is quite similar to the smaller Harrier but offers more features, another row of seats in addition to the iconic badge. The new Tata Safari is based on the “OMEGARC” platform which is a derivative of the Land Rover D8 architecture. The same platform also underpins the Tata Harrier. This Tata Safari looks similar to the Harrier, but with a few new touches here and there. From the front, the Safari is identical to the Harrier featuring the eyebrow LED DRLs and the main headlamps positioned lower on the bumper. The radiator grille is slightly tweaked with chrome inserts. Although in the same design as the Harrier, the Safari comes with larger 18-inch alloy wheels. However, as you move further back in profile, the Safari begins to look different in a few ways. The Safari is longer and taller featuring a stepped roof look behind the C-Pillar and an upright tailgate.

A new Tata Safari Adventure Edition gets a different tropical mist colour. Pearly brown interiors are also a distinct feature of this variant. There is also piano black colour on the inside as well as outside of this SUV.

The Safari is powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as the Harrier. The Fiat-sourced motor offers 170 hp and 350 Nm. There is also a Hyundai-sourced 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission on offer. The Safari will also offer disc-brakes all around which is not offered with the Harrier.

In the cabin, the Safari shares a lot of the design with the Harrier. The only differences include the white upholstery, ash-wood finish on the dash and an electric parking brake for the higher trims. The second row will offer a bench seat as standard, but on the higher trims, one can opt for dual-captain seats as well. The added third row which is designed keeping adults in mind can accommodate two more occupants.

Tech-wise, the Tata Safari will feature the 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto. It will also offer a digital instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer. The car also supports Tata’s iRA connected car technology. Few top-spec models will also offer a panoramic sunroof and a lot more creature comfort features.

The Tata Safari will rival the MG Hector Plus, upcoming new-gen Mahindra XUV 500 and the Toyota Innova Crysta. The variant-wise prices of the 2021 Tata Safari are as follows:

