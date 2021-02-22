  1. Auto
2021 Tata Safari India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, engine specs, features, variants, images

Tata Safari 2021 Launch Live, New Tata Safari Price in India Live Updates: Check out the minute-to-minute updates from the new 2021 Tata Safari India launch event. What are your expectations about the pricing? Let us know in the comments.

All-New Tata Safari 2021 Launch in India Live Updates:

 

All-New Tata Safari 2021 Launch in India Live Updates: The new 2021 Tata Safari is all set to be launched today in India. The legendary badge is finally making a comeback, however, the opinions are mixed among the petrolheads in terms of whether or not the new model does justice to the said moniker. The new 2021 Tata Safari was unveiled on Republic Day and will be positioned as the new flagship SUV in the company’s product portfolio for India. Many may see it as just the three-row version of the Harrier and the vehicle was earlier slated to come as the Gravitas. Tata Motors, however, say that it was a little name game from their side as they didn’t want the Safari name to be leaked too soon. Well played, Tata Motors! Now keeping all this aside, the Safari did impress us during our first-drive review and while it misses out on some key bits like ladder-frame construction and 4×4 hardware, the new model has its own set of USPs. With competition getting more challenging, the pricing will play an important in the success of the new 2021 Tata Safari that is going to be launched in just a few hours from now. So, sit back and enjoy the proceedings!

Live Blog

    09:15 (IST)22 Feb 2021
    Have you seen our 2021 Tata Safari review yet?

    We drove the new 2021 Tata Safari a few days back and interestingly, we also featured the good old Safari in the video. Below is the video and do let us know what you think of the same! The new Safari launch event will start in a few minutes, so stay glued to your seats!

    09:08 (IST)22 Feb 2021
    Welcome to 2021 Tata Safari LIVE blog!

    Good morning ladies and gentlemen! Welcome to the LIVE blog of the new 2021 Tata Safari that is set to be launched in the country in just a few minutes from now. No Monday Blues today among the petrolheads we believe as the big moniker is finally making a comeback! Stay tuned for the price announcement and more details.

