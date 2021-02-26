2021 Tata Safari deliveries begin in India: This Punjabi singer is the first proud owner!

The singer bought himself the 2021 Tata Safari top-end XZA+ automatic variant with panoramic sunroof and captain seats.

Tata Motors has started deliveries of the all-new 2021 Safari and the first unit has been delivered to Parmish Verma who happens to be a Punjabi actor, singer and director. The ‘Rocky Mental’ and ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ fame actor took the delivery of the new 2021 Tata Safari at the company’s RSA dealership in Chandigarh. The keys were handed over to Verma in the presence of Himanshu Bassi, Regional Manager, North, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors. Verma bought himself the top-end XZA+ automatic variant with a panoramic sunroof and captain seats. The new 2021 Tata Safari comes with Tata Motors’ Impact 2.0 design language and is based on the OMEGARC architecture that has been derived from the Land Rover D8 platform. It is the same platform that also underpins the Harrier.

Watch video | Our 2021 Tata Safari review:

Speaking on this, Parmish Verma said that he wanted to own the all-new Tata Safari since its launch announcement and he has been a fan of the Tata Safari since his childhood. He states that he is fortunate enough to own the earlier generation Safari too and is delighted that Tata Motors has brought back the Safari in such a modern avatar. Moreover, he expresses his happiness by saying that he is thankful to Tata Motors for not just quickly delivering the iconic SUV to him but also making him the first customer of the new 2021 Tata Safari in all of Punjab.

In Punjab, Tata Motors registered a 40% growth YTD FY21 in overall PVs and a 16% growth in the SUV segment alone. Tata Motors has been clocking over 23,000 unit sales every month in the passenger vehicle segment starting October 2020. Furthermore, in Q3FY21, the Tata Motors PV business posted its highest-ever sales in the last 33 quarters. The company says that the demand was visible across all products of the New Forever range, including Tata Altroz and the BS6 Harrier.

