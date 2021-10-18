2021 Tata Punch Sub-Compact SUV Launch in India Live News: Tata Motors is all set to announce the prices of its newest SUV, or rather micro-SUV, better known as the Punch in just a few hours from now. The Punch recently got into the headlines and that is for a very good reason. The vehicle scored 5-stars in the Global NCAP crash test, making it one of the safest cars that are currently on sale in the country. Having said that, the Punch is now the third Tata car to earn the 5-star (adult) safety GNCAP rating. Bookings for the Tata Punch are already underway for a minimum token amount of Rs 21,000. Earlier, the launch was scheduled to take place on 20th October but the carmaker preponed it by a couple of days. Catch all the happenings from the India launch event of the Tata Punch in this LIVE blog.
2021 Tata Punch India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, specs, variants
New Tata Punch Micro SUV Price in India, Full Specs, Features, Images LIVE Updates: The much-awaited micro SUV from Tata Motors is on its way. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates straight from the launch.
By: Pradeep Shah | Updated: October 18, 2021 9:53:35 am
Read More
Highlights
The soon-to-be-launched Tata Punch will be launched in a total of four variants. These are named Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. It has to be noted that the said variants are being termed as 'Personas' by the carmaker. More details on the Punch soon, so keep watching this space for all the action.
The good thing about the Punch is that the design of the final production version has not changed much from the HBX concept that was shown to the world at the 2020 Auto Expo. The exterior design looks in sync with Punch's elder siblings namely the Harrier and the Safari. That said, the car gets split lighting design at the front along with an aggressive face.
Good morning ladies and gentlemen! Welcome to the LIVE blog of the new Tata Punch that is all set to be launched in India in just a few hours from now. The micro-SUV is expected to be priced quite competitively and hence, can be a big changer in the segment. Follow this LIVE blog for all the updates from the launch event.