2021 Tata Punch India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, specs, variants

2021 Tata Punch Sub-Compact SUV Launch in India Live News: Tata Motors is all set to announce the prices of its newest SUV, or rather micro-SUV, better known as the Punch in just a few hours from now. The Punch recently got into the headlines and that is for a very good reason. The vehicle scored 5-stars in the Global NCAP crash test, making it one of the safest cars that are currently on sale in the country. Having said that, the Punch is now the third Tata car to earn the 5-star (adult) safety GNCAP rating. Bookings for the Tata Punch are already underway for a minimum token amount of Rs 21,000. Earlier, the launch was scheduled to take place on 20th October but the carmaker preponed it by a couple of days. Catch all the happenings from the India launch event of the Tata Punch in this LIVE blog.

