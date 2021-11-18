2021 Skoda Slavia Sedan India Unveil Today Live Updates: Skoda is all set to reveal its new midsize sedan – the Slavia in just a couple of hours from now. The said model will be underpinned by an MQB A0 IN platform and the company has already released the design sketches of the car. Moreover, pictures of the camouflaged model have been doing rounds on the web and hence, the sharp-eyed would have by now noticed a lot of details about the car. The soon-to-be-revealed Skoda Slavia will be larger and also better equipped in terms of features than the Rapid and hence, won’t be a direct replacement of the same. Upfront, the car gets the company’s signature grille with sleek headlamps while sharp body lines can also be seen just like other Skodas. Speaking of the interiors, the cabin is a significant improvement as well from the Rapid’s as one can see a new design with a floating touchscreen at the center along with a two-spoke steering wheel in the design sketches.
2021 Skoda Slavia India Unveil LIVE: City, Verna, Ciaz rival all set to arrive soon!
By: Pradeep Shah | Updated: November 18, 2021 1:41:14 pm
Highlights
The soon-to-be-revealed Skoda Slavia will be bigger than the Rapid. In order to be precise, the Slavia is 128mm longer, 53mm wider and 21mm taller than the Rapid. Moreover, the wheelbase is more by 99mm than the Rapid and this should certainly translate into decent cabin space. More details very soon, so keep watching this space for all the action.
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen! Welcome to the LIVE blog of the all-new Skoda Slavia. The carmaker is all set to reveal its new midsize sedan that will go up against the likes of some big names like the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Stay tuned with us and sit back and enjoy the proceedings.