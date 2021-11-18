2021 Skoda Slavia India Unveil LIVE: City, Verna, Ciaz rival all set to arrive soon!

2021 Skoda Slavia Sedan India Unveil Today Live Updates: Skoda is all set to reveal its new midsize sedan – the Slavia in just a couple of hours from now. The said model will be underpinned by an MQB A0 IN platform and the company has already released the design sketches of the car. Moreover, pictures of the camouflaged model have been doing rounds on the web and hence, the sharp-eyed would have by now noticed a lot of details about the car. The soon-to-be-revealed Skoda Slavia will be larger and also better equipped in terms of features than the Rapid and hence, won’t be a direct replacement of the same. Upfront, the car gets the company’s signature grille with sleek headlamps while sharp body lines can also be seen just like other Skodas. Speaking of the interiors, the cabin is a significant improvement as well from the Rapid’s as one can see a new design with a floating touchscreen at the center along with a two-spoke steering wheel in the design sketches.

