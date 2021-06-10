2021 Skoda Octavia India Launch LIVE: New fourth-gen model’s expected price, features, specs, variants

2021 Skoda Octavia Sedan Price in India, Interior Images, Specifications Live Updates: The new 2021 Skoda Octavia will finally be launched in the country in just a few hours from now. A day before the official India launch, Skoda decided to give a little surprise to everyone and revealed a majority of bits about the vehicle through a virtual premiere. That said, almost everything about the new fourth-generation Octavia is known except for one important thing i.e. pricing that will be announced today. The India launch of the new 2021 Skoda Octavia was delayed by over a month due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Thankfully, with the situation getting back to normal, the Octavia is finally getting launched and this would end the wait for a lot of enthusiasts and people who have been planning to buy it. Here, in this LIVE blog, we will be sharing all details about the new model and also, tell you a bit of history and the story behind the name ‘Octavia’. So, stay tuned.
The Octavia nameplate has completed 60 years of its existence. The name 'Octavia' has been derived from the Latin word ‘octavia’ that means - ‘the eighth’. The said name was used for this particular model as the Octavia was the brand’s eighth model since the Second World War. Moreover, it was the eighth Skoda to feature the state-of-the-art independent suspension for all wheels that the company had introduced in the year 1933.
Good morning ladies and gentlemen! Welcome to the LIVE blog of 2021 Skoda Octavia. The new fourth-generation model is set to be launched in just a few hours from now. The company had revealed almost everything about the vehicle yesterday except for the pricing that will be out today. So sit back and enjoy the proceedings as we take you through the new Octavia including its history and the story behind its name.