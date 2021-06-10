2021 Skoda Octavia India Launch LIVE: New fourth-gen model’s expected price, features, specs, variants

2021 Skoda Octavia Sedan Price in India, Interior Images, Specifications Live Updates: The new 2021 Skoda Octavia will finally be launched in the country in just a few hours from now. A day before the official India launch, Skoda decided to give a little surprise to everyone and revealed a majority of bits about the vehicle through a virtual premiere. That said, almost everything about the new fourth-generation Octavia is known except for one important thing i.e. pricing that will be announced today. The India launch of the new 2021 Skoda Octavia was delayed by over a month due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Thankfully, with the situation getting back to normal, the Octavia is finally getting launched and this would end the wait for a lot of enthusiasts and people who have been planning to buy it. Here, in this LIVE blog, we will be sharing all details about the new model and also, tell you a bit of history and the story behind the name ‘Octavia’. So, stay tuned.

Read More