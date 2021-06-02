2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June: All you need to know

After a long delay to its launch in India due to the pandemic, Zac Hollis, Director at Skoda Auto India, has confirmed via a tweet that the 2021 Skoda Octavia will be launching on the 10th of June.

By:Updated: Jun 02, 2021 12:50 PM

If things were to go on in a normal way with number of COVID-19 cases reducing and restrictions lifting as they were until April, we’d perhaps have had seen the 2021 Skoda Octavia on our roads already. But the coronavirus pandemic pushed a lot of manufacturers into delaying the launch of new products and the Octavia was affected as well. Now though, Zac Hollis, Director at Skoda Auto India, has confirmed via a tweet that the 2021 model will be launching on the 10th of June.

This model was revealed globally almost two years ago, however, the Indian market is currently not so executive sedan-friendly. This segment currently only has the Hyundai Elantra (petrol/diesel, manual/automatic) on sale. Skoda will bring in only the turbo petrol Octavia to the Indian market as the Czech manufacturer no longer makes diesel engines in India.

The new Octavia will be offered with the same 2.0-litre TSI engine from the Superb which is good for 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque. A DSG automatic will be available along with the option of a manual transmission. The price of the new Octavia is likely to be in the range of Rs18 lakh and Rs 23 lakh.

Also read: Skoda announces warranty extension and more for Covid-19 relief in India: Details explained

The 2021 Octavia now sports a sleeker front fascia with a butterfly grille that is wider and also sharper. The front bumper design has been tweaked with wider air dams and a thin chrome strip connecting the horizontal LED fog lamps.

It gets sleek-looking LED headlamps which would likely be equipped with Matrix LED tech. Over at the rear, the boot lid design is edgier and the alloy design is new as well.

On the inside, the 2021 Octavia will sport a refreshed appearance with a two-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls for music and other functions. It is expected to get a new 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. It would likely feature three-zone climate control, a premium sound system, five USB-C ports, among others.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Covid-19 lockdown effect! Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales under 60,000 units in May 2021

Covid-19 lockdown effect! Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales under 60,000 units in May 2021

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June: All you need to know

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June: All you need to know

May 2021 car sales: Honda Cars India witnesses 77% decline in sales due to Covid-19 lockdowns

May 2021 car sales: Honda Cars India witnesses 77% decline in sales due to Covid-19 lockdowns

June 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid

June 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid

May 2021 car sales: Kia claims 10.7% Indian market share despite 31% decline in sales

May 2021 car sales: Kia claims 10.7% Indian market share despite 31% decline in sales

All-new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks launch-ready in leaked video: What to expect!

All-new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks launch-ready in leaked video: What to expect!

Two-wheeler sales May 2021: Royal Enfield sales dip 49%, Hero MotoCorp down 51% over April

Two-wheeler sales May 2021: Royal Enfield sales dip 49%, Hero MotoCorp down 51% over April

May 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports triple-digit growth with over 1.5 lakh units sold

May 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports triple-digit growth with over 1.5 lakh units sold

2021 Triumph Speed Twin revealed: India launch soon

2021 Triumph Speed Twin revealed: India launch soon

May 2021 car sales: Toyota sees 92% drop in demand with 707 unit sales

May 2021 car sales: Toyota sees 92% drop in demand with 707 unit sales

May 2021 car sales: Tata Motors registers 38% reduction in domestic sales due to lockdowns

May 2021 car sales: Tata Motors registers 38% reduction in domestic sales due to lockdowns

DICV steps up Covid-19 relief to dealers: Offers salary support, insurance and more

DICV steps up Covid-19 relief to dealers: Offers salary support, insurance and more

May 2021 bike sales: Bajaj Auto reports 113% growth, maintains leadership in exports

May 2021 bike sales: Bajaj Auto reports 113% growth, maintains leadership in exports

Maruti Suzuki sales in May decline 71% over April amid COVID restrictions

Maruti Suzuki sales in May decline 71% over April amid COVID restrictions

Rolls-Royce Phantom with exotic crocodile leather interior seized by authorities

Rolls-Royce Phantom with exotic crocodile leather interior seized by authorities

Surprise! Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 get a massive price cut in India: Upcoming Pulsar 250 effect?

Surprise! Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 get a massive price cut in India: Upcoming Pulsar 250 effect?

Audi Sport announces all-star driver line-up for electrified project 2022 Dakar Rally

Audi Sport announces all-star driver line-up for electrified project 2022 Dakar Rally

First-ever electric Rolls-Royce in the works: Silent Shadow to be 'brand new' model

First-ever electric Rolls-Royce in the works: Silent Shadow to be 'brand new' model

Honda Africa Twin's Chinese copy with 48 hp and a GS in its name

Honda Africa Twin's Chinese copy with 48 hp and a GS in its name

EA stops online support for Need for Speed Carbon, Shift and more: Here's why

EA stops online support for Need for Speed Carbon, Shift and more: Here's why