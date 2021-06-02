2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June: All you need to know

After a long delay to its launch in India due to the pandemic, Zac Hollis, Director at Skoda Auto India, has confirmed via a tweet that the 2021 Skoda Octavia will be launching on the 10th of June.

If things were to go on in a normal way with number of COVID-19 cases reducing and restrictions lifting as they were until April, we’d perhaps have had seen the 2021 Skoda Octavia on our roads already. But the coronavirus pandemic pushed a lot of manufacturers into delaying the launch of new products and the Octavia was affected as well. Now though, Zac Hollis, Director at Skoda Auto India, has confirmed via a tweet that the 2021 model will be launching on the 10th of June.

This model was revealed globally almost two years ago, however, the Indian market is currently not so executive sedan-friendly. This segment currently only has the Hyundai Elantra (petrol/diesel, manual/automatic) on sale. Skoda will bring in only the turbo petrol Octavia to the Indian market as the Czech manufacturer no longer makes diesel engines in India.

The new Octavia will be offered with the same 2.0-litre TSI engine from the Superb which is good for 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque. A DSG automatic will be available along with the option of a manual transmission. The price of the new Octavia is likely to be in the range of Rs18 lakh and Rs 23 lakh.

The 2021 Octavia now sports a sleeker front fascia with a butterfly grille that is wider and also sharper. The front bumper design has been tweaked with wider air dams and a thin chrome strip connecting the horizontal LED fog lamps.

It gets sleek-looking LED headlamps which would likely be equipped with Matrix LED tech. Over at the rear, the boot lid design is edgier and the alloy design is new as well.

On the inside, the 2021 Octavia will sport a refreshed appearance with a two-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls for music and other functions. It is expected to get a new 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. It would likely feature three-zone climate control, a premium sound system, five USB-C ports, among others.

