2021 Skoda Octavia India launch next month: All you need to know

Zac Hollis, Director - Škoda Auto India, has just confirmed that the new Octavia will be launched in April and deliveries will begin a month after.

By:March 19, 2021 1:03 PM

The much-awaited 2021 Skoda Octavia is set to launch in India soon. Zac Hollis, Director – Škoda Auto India, has just confirmed that the new Octavia will be launched in April and deliveries will begin a month after. We are expected to get the facelifted version of the Octavia will is expected to get minor feature additions and a revised turbo petrol engine. The new Octavia, in fact, will be offered as a petrol model only, using the same 2.0-litre TSI engine from the Superb which is good for 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque. A DSG automatic will be available, but manual transmission is to be offered as well. The price of the new Octavia is likely to be around the range of Rs18 lakh and Rs 23 lakh.

The new Octavia is already on sale in some international markets which means design tweaks have been revealed with the car now sporting a sleeker front fascia. The butterfly grille is wider on the 2021 model and also sharper. The front bumper design has been tweaked with wider air dams and a thin chrome strip connecting the horizontal LED fog lamps.

Also read: Skoda Kushaq SUV explained in images: Specs, interior, expected price

It gets sleek-looking LED headlamps which would likely be equipped with Matrix LED tech. Over at the rear, the boot lid design is edgier and the alloy design is new as well.

On the inside, the 2021 Octavia will sport a refreshed appearance with a two-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls for music and other functions. It is expected to get a new 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. It would likely feature three-zone climate control, a premium sound system, five USB-C ports, among others.

