2021 Skoda Kodiaq teased ahead of global debut in April: India launch this year

We finally have an answer to why the Skoda Kodiaq’s relaunch in BS6 guise was delayed for India. The updated Kodiaq has been teased ahead of its global premiere which will come to India soon.

Last year, Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service & Marketing at Skoda India told us that the Kodiaq would arrive in an updated BS6 guise sometime in late 2020. However, the launch of the model in India was delayed. Now we know exactly why, as Skoda is updating the Kodiaq, its flagship SUV, globally with a mid-life cycle facelift. This new 2021 Kodiaq will make its global debut on April 13, following which it will arrive in India as well.

The new 2021 Skoda Kodiaq will feature revised styling and new tech, borrowing most of them from the other modern Skoda vehicles which made their debut recently. Skoda has for the time being release a handful of design sketches of the exterior lighting details of the SUV.

The images show the newly designed LED headlamps. They are now slimmer and continue to feature the squared block fog lamp below. The bonnet will be redesigned with a more upright shape and will lead to the new sharper Skoda signature nose with the double multi-slat front grille. The front bumper will be bolder with new L-shaped elements flanking the wide central air-intake.

Another sketch reveals the redesign rear end but offers only a glimpse with a close up look of the tail-lamps. The tail lamps are also slimmer and designed to look sharper than the older Kodiaq. The styling and sculpting of the tail lamps have been done to make it look similar to the headlamps to give a more homogenous look to the SUV.

Engine options on the Kodiq are likely to be the same 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine offered with the Tiguan All-Space. The new Kodiaq does not have an official launch date for the Indian market as yet. However, its sibling, the Volkswagen Tiguan (5-seat) will be launched in India very soon. The Kodiaq is expected to follow. Skoda recently revealed its upcoming first made-in-India SUV — the Skoda Kushaq. The brand is currently gearing up for the launch of the new-generation Skoda Octavia IV next as well.

