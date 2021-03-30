2021 Skoda Kodiaq teased ahead of global debut in April: India launch this year

We finally have an answer to why the Skoda Kodiaq’s relaunch in BS6 guise was delayed for India. The updated Kodiaq has been teased ahead of its global premiere which will come to India soon.

By:March 30, 2021 4:03 PM

Last year, Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service & Marketing at Skoda India told us that the Kodiaq would arrive in an updated BS6 guise sometime in late 2020. However, the launch of the model in India was delayed. Now we know exactly why, as Skoda is updating the Kodiaq, its flagship SUV, globally with a mid-life cycle facelift. This new 2021 Kodiaq will make its global debut on April 13, following which it will arrive in India as well.

The new 2021 Skoda Kodiaq will feature revised styling and new tech, borrowing most of them from the other modern Skoda vehicles which made their debut recently. Skoda has for the time being release a handful of design sketches of the exterior lighting details of the SUV.

The images show the newly designed LED headlamps. They are now slimmer and continue to feature the squared block fog lamp below. The bonnet will be redesigned with a more upright shape and will lead to the new sharper Skoda signature nose with the double multi-slat front grille. The front bumper will be bolder with new L-shaped elements flanking the wide central air-intake.

Another sketch reveals the redesign rear end but offers only a glimpse with a close up look of the tail-lamps. The tail lamps are also slimmer and designed to look sharper than the older Kodiaq. The styling and sculpting of the tail lamps have been done to make it look similar to the headlamps to give a more homogenous look to the SUV.

Engine options on the Kodiq are likely to be the same 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine offered with the Tiguan All-Space. The new Kodiaq does not have an official launch date for the Indian market as yet. However, its sibling, the Volkswagen Tiguan (5-seat) will be launched in India very soon. The Kodiaq is expected to follow. Skoda recently revealed its upcoming first made-in-India SUV the Skoda Kushaq. The brand is currently gearing up for the launch of the new-generation Skoda Octavia IV next as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Price, features, specs

2021 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Price, features, specs

MG Cyberster electric sports car to debut tomorrow: Gaming cockpit & steering wheel, 800 km range

MG Cyberster electric sports car to debut tomorrow: Gaming cockpit & steering wheel, 800 km range

Reasons why low-speed electric bikes, scooters have disc brakes, LED lights

Reasons why low-speed electric bikes, scooters have disc brakes, LED lights

F2 2021: Solid start for Daruvala with podium finish and valuable points in Bahrain

F2 2021: Solid start for Daruvala with podium finish and valuable points in Bahrain

World's first electric flying car race to kick off soon! What to expect

World's first electric flying car race to kick off soon! What to expect

Vehicle documents validity extended till June 30: Likely to be final time

Vehicle documents validity extended till June 30: Likely to be final time

Two important maintenance aspects often overlooked when a bike is parked for long

Two important maintenance aspects often overlooked when a bike is parked for long

TVS Star City+ launched in new colour option in drum and disc variants

TVS Star City+ launched in new colour option in drum and disc variants

F1 2021: Hamilton fends off Verstappen's late charge to win Bahrain GP

F1 2021: Hamilton fends off Verstappen's late charge to win Bahrain GP

BMW 6 Series GT facelift India launch date confirmed for April 8: What's new

BMW 6 Series GT facelift India launch date confirmed for April 8: What's new

Honda CB500X Review, Test Ride: Decoding the Heart vs Mind Battle!

Honda CB500X Review, Test Ride: Decoding the Heart vs Mind Battle!

F1 2020: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain GP, Mercedes manage to be second best

F1 2020: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain GP, Mercedes manage to be second best

MG Cyberster electric sportscar design, range, acceleration details revealed

MG Cyberster electric sportscar design, range, acceleration details revealed

Ather Energy starts operations in Mysore: 450X electric scooter deliveries begin in Hubli

Ather Energy starts operations in Mysore: 450X electric scooter deliveries begin in Hubli

Unity, HERE to transform navigation and auto HMI with real-time 3D rendering

Unity, HERE to transform navigation and auto HMI with real-time 3D rendering

Hints of new F1 pecking order in 2021: How to watch Bahrain GP LIVE

Hints of new F1 pecking order in 2021: How to watch Bahrain GP LIVE

Studds Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor helmet launched with hypoallergenic liner and these features

Studds Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor helmet launched with hypoallergenic liner and these features

Mahindra approves consolidation of Mahindra Electric for EV tech and last-mile mobility

Mahindra approves consolidation of Mahindra Electric for EV tech and last-mile mobility

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F to get these vibrant-looking colour options: India launch imminent!

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F to get these vibrant-looking colour options: India launch imminent!

5 key things to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar

5 key things to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar