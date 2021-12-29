2021 Rewind: Top 5 management changes in Indian car industry

The Indian automotive industry saw a host of top management changes at various carmakers. Here we have listed the top 5 management changes of the car industry, which took place this year.

The year 2021 has shown us a lot in the Indian automotive industry – a host of cars and 2-wheelers launches, global semiconductor shortage, long waiting periods, multiple price hikes, the unveiling of various models, and management changes as well. Here we will be discussing the latter – major management changes, which have taken place in the year 2021. These changes are targeted at bringing increased profit and sales figures to the tally. Well, read on to find out the top 5 management changes in the Indian car industry.

Kia Motors India

Kia Motors India announced in March this year that Hardeep Singh Brar will take over the reins as the National Head of Sales and Marketing for the South Korean carmaker’s Indian subsidiary. Moreover, Kia Motors India announced the promotion of Tae-Jin Park in October this year from the position of Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer (CSBO) to Managing Director and CEO, Kia India.

Hyundai Motor India

As we mark the end of this year, Hyundai Motor India announced that Unsoo Kim will take over the charge from SS Kim. Unsoo Kim will take the position of managing director from January 1, 2022, onwards. Hyundai Motor India announced this decision on December 17 this year. The current MD – SS Kim, has been promoted to take over a bigger role at the company’s headquarter in Seoul, South Korea.

Mahindra & Mahindra

In April this year, Mahindra & Mahindra announced that Dr. Anish Shah was appointed as Managing Director and CEO of the company. He took the charge from 2nd April 2021. Furthermore, Pratap Bose also joined Mahindra & Mahindra as Chief Design Officer as he moved from Tata Motors. Bose will work from MADE (Mahindra Advanced Design Centre), based out of the UK.

Tata Motors

While Pratap Bose decided to move from Tata Motors to Mahindra & Mahindra as Chief Design Officer, Martik Ulharik took charge as Head of Global Design at Tata Motors.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s top management also experienced a major change this year as Gurpratap Boparai resigned from his position of Managing Director. Boparai took the reins as Managing Director, Skoda Auto India, in April 2018. He held the position for over three years before he announced his resignation. Christian Cahn von Seelen, Chairman of SAVWIPL, is revealed to take interim charge of this position from next year.