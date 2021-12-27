2021 Rewind: Top 5 Luxury EVs launched in India – BMW, Porsche, Audi, and more

From BMW iX to Porsche Taycan to a slew of Audis, a lot of luxury electric vehicles have been launched in India this year. Here we have a list of the Top 5 Luxury EVs that were launched in India in 2021.

Electric Cars are gradually becoming very popular in the Indian market. In 2021, we have witnessed some big EV launches. While the options are still pretty limited in the mass-market segment, the luxury players have rolled up their sleeves and are going full throttle to overwhelm the buyers. From BMW iX to Porsche Taycan to a slew of Audis, a lot of luxury EVs have been launched in India this year. Here we have the Top 5 Luxury EVs that were launched in India in 2021.

Luxury EVs launched in India

Jaguar I-PACE

Jaguar ventured into the Indian EV space with its first all-electric car, I-PACE. The new Jaguar I-PACE gets two electric motors that develop 400 hp of power and 696 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is claimed to deliver a range of over 470 km on a single charge. It can be charged from 0-80 per cent in just 40 minutes with the help of a 100 kW DC fast charger. The Jaguar I-PACE is currently priced in India between Rs. 1.05 crore – Rs. 1.12 crore, ex-showroom.

Audi e-tron

Audi made its EV debut in India with the launch of the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback. Both the cars are available in the 55 Quattro variant while the standard e-tron gets a lower-spec 50 Quattro trim too. The Audi e-tron gets two electric motors, one on each axle. It develops 408 hp of power and 664 Nm of peak torque. The 55 Quattro variant gets a 95 kWh battery pack with a claimed driving range of 359-484 km per charge. The Audi e-tron range is currently priced in India between Rs 1.00 crore – Rs 1.18 crore, ex-showroom.

Porsche Taycan

Porsche recently launched its first all-electric car, Taycan, in India. The Taycan is offered in two body styles (sedan and Cross Turismo estate). While the former is available in four variants – standard, 4S, Turbo and Turbo S, the latter is offered in three variants – 4S, Turbo and Turbo S. The top-spec Porsche Taycan Turbo S develops a whopping 761 hp of power and 1050 Nm of peak torque. It gets a 93.4 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 420 km per charge. The Porsche Taycan range is currently priced in India between Rs 1.50 crore – Rs 2.31 crore, ex-showroom.

Audi e-tron GT

Audi launched not just one or two but four new EVs in India this year. Apart from the e-tron and e-tron Sportback, the German carmaker launched the e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT. Both these cars get two electric motors and while the standard e-tron GT develops 475 hp and 630 Nm, the RS e-tron GT churns out 598 hp of power and 630 Nm of peak torque. They get a 93 kWh battery and offer a range of up to 500 km on a single charge. The new Audi e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT are currently priced in India at Rs 1.80 crore and Rs 2.03 crore, ex-showroom respectively.

BMW iX

Finally, the last electric car on this list is the BMW iX. BMW recently launched its first electric car in India, the iX, and it is even this German carmaker’s technology flagship offering. The BMW iX gets two electric motors (one on each axle). Its xDrive 40 version churns out 326 hp of power and 630 Nm of peak torque. It gets a 76.6 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 425 km on a single charge. The new BMW iX is currently priced in India at Rs 1.15 crore, ex-showroom, and its first batch is already sold out.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.