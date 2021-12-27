2021 Rewind: Top 5 car launches – Mahindra XUV700 to Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Here are the top 5 car launches of the year 2021 in the Indian market. The list includes an SUV, electric saloon, performance hatchback, minuscule SUV, and also a family hatchback. Read on to find out more.

The year 2021 has offered a lot to the Indian automotive scene. A slew of car launches were witnessed, including a couple of 7-seat mid-size SUVs, a hot hatch, electric luxury cars, and a thorough-bred off-roader as well. However, our pick for the top 5 car launches for the year 2021 to give you a rewind include some of the most anticipated and important launches. Take a read to find out which models have made their way to this list.

Mahindra XUV700

Without a doubt, the Mahindra XUV700 was the most celebrated launch for the year 2021. The XUV700 is an all-new model from the Indian UV giant’s stable, and it takes place in the line-up as an XUV500 successor. Soon after the bookings were opened for the XUV700, the model was announced sold out for a year. As of now, over 70,000 bookings have been received by Mahindra for the XUV700. The mid-size SUV comes with a host of segment-first features, like flush-type door handles, twin-display console for infotainment unit & instrument cluster, auto-booster headlamps, ADAS tech and more.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki took a really long time to introduce an all-new product in the Indian market. The new Celerio is the newest and latest from the country’s largest carmaker. It now sits on the Heartect platform and also boasts the dual-VVT mechanism for the 1.0L petrol motor. Resultantly, the Celerio is the most fuel-efficient vehicle in the country. The carmaker claims that the Celerio returns a fuel efficiency of 26.68 kmpl. Well, this figure has helped the Celerio take a spot in our list of top 5 car launches of 2021 in India.

Tata Punch

SUVs are the talk of the town. Companies are launching with SUVs in almost every size. And the newly-launched Tata Punch is the smallest from Tata Motors in the Indian market. The Punch dons a Harrier-inspired face and SUV-typical designing elements. Moreover, the Punch is a fairly capable vehicle off the road. It comes with a ground clearance of 187 mm, along with Traction-Pro mode. Helping the Punch further with its off-roading capabilities is its 20.3 degree approach angle, 37.6 degree departure angle, and 22.2 degree ramp over angle. Moreover, along with a wading depth of 370mm.

Mercedes-AMG A45 S

While the world is moving towards electric mobility, Mercedes-AMG has chosen to traverse a different path with the launch of the Mercedes-AMG A45 S. The performance hatchback comes with a 2.0L petrol motor that dishes out 421 Hp of peak power and 500 Nm of max torque. With these numbers, the A45S can catapult itself to a top speed of 270 kmph, and it can do a 100 kmph from a standstill in just 3.9 seconds. Furthermore, the A45 S gets a dedicated Drift mode, helping it secure a position on this list.

Porsche Taycan

The Porsche Taycan is the only electric vehicle that the company sells in the Indian market. Prices start from Rs. 1.50 crore, and the Taycan is on sale in multiple trims. The range-topping Turbo S comes with a rated output of 761 Hp and 1,050 Nm. In simpler words, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S is the most powerful EV in the Indian market. Talking of the range, the entry level Taycan RWD can go up to 484 km.