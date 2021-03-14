2021 Renault Triber with dual-tone paint, height adjustable driver seat launched

The changes are small but should be effective in keeping the charm of the new Renault Triber intact amongst prospective customers.

An updated Renault Triber has been launched and can be called a model year change for this freshly-brewed multi purpose vehicle. The changes are small but should be effective in keeping the charm of the Triber intact amongst prospective customers. Renault India has added dual-tone paint schemes, similar to what one sees in the Kiger, to the Triber. The 2021 Renault Triber price in India begins from Rs 5.30 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 7.82 lakh, ex-showroom. For the dual-tone versions, Renault is charging a premium of Rs 17,000 over the monotone. A new paint scheme, Cedar Brown, has also been introduced. If one opts for the dual-tone variant, then they also get the mirror caps done in the same colour as the roof – black. However, on the RxZ trim, there is another change and it happens to be the very useful height adjustment for the driver.

On the middle RxT variants, Renault India is giving ORVM-mounted turn indicators. Inside, there are steering mounted audio controls as well. While the base RxL version doesn’t get any significant change, it along with the rest of the Triber range now gets dual horn. We had noted in our review that the Triber’s horn is quite meek and this dual setup should definitely be an upgrade. No changes are being reported in the mechanical department and the Triber continues with a 1.0-litre, naturally-aspirated, 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 72hp of power and 96Nm. One can ask for an AMT or 5-speed manual with this motor. The claimed mileage is around 18kmpl.

The Renault Triber has actually steadied the Renault India boat. While the company earlier had only one volumes seller in the Kwid, it now has another in the Triber. The sheer value-for-money as well as frugal engine has helped matters. A turbo engine is likely to be introduced only later this year.

