2021 Renault Kwid launched: Now gets dual airbags as standard and more

The updated 2021 Renault Kwid offers dual airbags as standard, It also brings along new options like dual-tone paint for the Kwid Climber model.

Renault India has launched a new updated model of its entry-level product. The 2021 model-year Renault Kwid has been launched at a starting price of Rs 4.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The update to the micro SUV/crossover in the A-segment offers dual airbags now as standard. Dual airbags will now be offered on both the Kwid 800cc and the Kwid 1.0L with both manual and semi-automatic AMT models. The addition of the airbags comes ahead of the Indian government looking to mandate dual airbags in cars.

However, the Renault Kwid in the past was awarded 0 stars for adult occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test safety for no airbag variant and for a driver airbag variant. But was then awarded 1 star after a repeat crash test in 2016 with a driver airbag, awarded just 8.28/17 points for adult occupant protection. Global NCAP rated the body shell as “Unstable”. The model has not been crash-tested since.

Fast forward to the present day, the Kwid has been updated with added safety features like front driver side pyrotech & pretensioner and ABS with EBD as standard as per current Indian regulations.

Other feature additions to the new Kwid include a new dual-tone exterior in white with a black roof for the 2021 Kwid Climber edition. This model also comes equipped with electronically adjustable ORVMs and a day and night IRVM. Mechanically, the new 2021 Kwid is identical to the model it replaces for all versions.

To celebrate its 10 years of independent operations in India, Renault is offering benefits on the Kwid as well as other models in its range in September 2021. Customers in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa can also enjoy additional benefits from September 1-10 during the upcoming festival of Ganesh Chathurthi.

2021 Renault Kwid Variant Wise Price Range

RXE 0.8L – Rs 4,06,500

RXL 0.8L – Rs 4,36,500

RXT 0.8L – Rs 4,66,500

RXL 1.0L MT – Rs 4,53,600

RXL 1.0L AMT – Rs 4,93,600

RXT (O) 1.0L MT – Rs 4,90,300

CLIMBER (O) 1.0L MT – Rs 5,11,500

RXT (O) 1.0L AMT – Rs 5,30,300

CLIMBER (O) 1.0L AMT – Rs 5,51,500

