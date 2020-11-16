Renault teases subcompact SUV: Nissan Magnite sibling likely to be called Kiger

Renault India will be launching a new sub-compact SUV soon. Renault has teased what looks to be a concept form of the vehicle which we believe will be called the Renault Kiger.

By:November 16, 2020 11:26 AM

Renault India has released a teaser video. The clip shows glimpses of what we believe will be the upcoming sub-compact SUV from Renault. A test mule was spotted earlier with a front grille design similar to what we have seen on recent Renault SUVs. The model was expected to be revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo, but it was not to be. The teaser video released by Renault now shows the glimpse of the headlamp design, muscular shoulder line and a sporty roof spoiler. However, the vehicle seems to be a concept study. The model would be a sibling to the Nissan Magnite SUV which would be launched in India very soon. Like the Nissan Magnite, Renault is also likely to showcase a concept vehicle, which would be followed by the final production version.

Renault subcompct SUV rear roof spoiler teaser

The government trademarks website confirms that Renault recently wordmarked the term “Kiger”. It suggests that the model could be called the Renault Kiger. The model will be a sub-compact SUV which will rival the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV 300, Tata Nexon and its upcoming sibling — the Nissan Magnite. This makes it the most competitive segment in India with the number of competitors involved.

Also Read Renault Kiger Test Mule Spied Testing

Renault sub-compact SUV: What we know

Renault India has not revealed any details about the vehicle, or the date when the model will be revealed, or even when the concept will be unveiled. However, the model is likely to be built on the same platform as the Nissan Magnite. Additionally, the engine line-up will also be similar to the Magnite. There will be a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine, borrowed from the Renault Triber. Additionally, there will be a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol, good for 99hp as well. This engine would be offered with a manual transmission and the option of a CVT automatic. The model is expected to go on sale in sometime early 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Bengaluru Police adds 25 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycles to its fleet

Bengaluru Police adds 25 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycles to its fleet

MG Gloster price hiked: Ford Endeavour rival costlier by this much

MG Gloster price hiked: Ford Endeavour rival costlier by this much

Safe and easy road trips as India unlocks amid Covid-19: Road conditions, things to do explained

Safe and easy road trips as India unlocks amid Covid-19: Road conditions, things to do explained

Next-gen Honda Civic teased: Global debut on November 17

Next-gen Honda Civic teased: Global debut on November 17

2020 BS6 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Review | Fast, precise, sporty but comfy

2020 BS6 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Review | Fast, precise, sporty but comfy

Nikolai Setzer appointed as Continental's new CEO: Succeeds Elmar Degenhart!

Nikolai Setzer appointed as Continental's new CEO: Succeeds Elmar Degenhart!

Exchange any petrol bike/scooter with Hero Electric scooter in these five cities

Exchange any petrol bike/scooter with Hero Electric scooter in these five cities

Toyota Innova Crysta facelift India launch may be delayed: Here's why!

Toyota Innova Crysta facelift India launch may be delayed: Here's why!

2021 Indian Motorcycle range launched: Booking amount, deliveries, features detailed

2021 Indian Motorcycle range launched: Booking amount, deliveries, features detailed

Installation of high security number plates to be scaled up to 4,500 daily after Diwali

Installation of high security number plates to be scaled up to 4,500 daily after Diwali

5 reasons to buy an electric vehicle this festive season: No pollution, saving money and more

5 reasons to buy an electric vehicle this festive season: No pollution, saving money and more

'Govt must remove hybrid cars from luxury category to ensure quicker adoption of hybrids & EVs'

'Govt must remove hybrid cars from luxury category to ensure quicker adoption of hybrids & EVs'

Honda H'ness CB350 off to a good start: 1,000 units delivered in 20 days

Honda H'ness CB350 off to a good start: 1,000 units delivered in 20 days

Kia India starts contactless, paperless aftersales initiative: Process explained

Kia India starts contactless, paperless aftersales initiative: Process explained

Volkswagen India introduces industry-first extended battery warranty: Vento, Polo eligible

Volkswagen India introduces industry-first extended battery warranty: Vento, Polo eligible

Honda Repsol MOTO engine oil launched: Honda 2Wheelers India, Repsol Lubricants announce tie-up

Honda Repsol MOTO engine oil launched: Honda 2Wheelers India, Repsol Lubricants announce tie-up

BS6 hatchbacks with a turbo petrol engine under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo

BS6 hatchbacks with a turbo petrol engine under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo

Triumph launches used bike program across dealerships in India: Offers warranty, RSA & more

Triumph launches used bike program across dealerships in India: Offers warranty, RSA & more

Women-only W Series to run along side F1 in 2021: Eight support races confirmed

Women-only W Series to run along side F1 in 2021: Eight support races confirmed

New and improved 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric facelift revealed: Gets these new features

New and improved 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric facelift revealed: Gets these new features