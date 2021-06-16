2021 Range Rover Velar launched in India at prices starting Rs 79.87 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover has introduced a set of new features aboard the new Ranger Rover Velar, including Air Suspension, 3D Surround Camera and Cabin Air Ionisation with PM2.5 filter

Jaguar Land Rover India today announced the launch of the new 2021 Range Rover Velar in the country at a starting price of Rs 79.87 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). JLR is betting big on its SUV lineup considering the ever-increasing popularity of this category of passenger vehicles and also touts the Velar as one of the technologically advanced SUVs in the world. It will be available in the R-Dynamic S trim with the Ingenium 2.0-litre petrol and diesel powertrains.

Customers can book the new Range Rover Velar online by visiting www.findmeasuv.in. The Velar was first launched in India in December 2017 at Rs 78.83. Two years later, the carmaker launched the ‘Made-in-India’ Velar which brought the starting price to Rs 72.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

In its latest avatar, with the introduction of new technology and convenience features, the Range Rover Velar has become more desirable than ever, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said.

Also read: Jaguar Land Rover to begin testing hydrogen fuel-cell EV based on new Defender in 2021

The new Velar is available in the R-Dynamic S trim on Ingenium 2.0 L petrol and diesel powertrains. The 2.0-litre petrol engine delivers a power of 245 hp and 365 Nm of torque and the 2.0-litre diesel engine delivers a power of 201 hp and 430 Nm of torque.

The new Velar boasts new features like air suspension, 3D surround camera and cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filter. Besides these, it now also gets the latest technologies such as Pivi Pro infotainment and active road noise cancellation as well.

