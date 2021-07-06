2021 Range Rover Evoque launched at Rs 64.12 lakh: New features and interior trim

The baby Land Rover has received a number of updates to the exterior, interior and engine configuration with this update.

Jaguar Land Rover has announced the launch of the updated Range Rover Evoque in India. The 2021 iteration of the vehicle is being offered in two trims – S and R-Dynamic SE and starts at a price of Rs 64.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The increase in price comes with a more powerful diesel engine, a new interior trim and a few additional features. The company has started deliveries of the 2021 Range Rover Evoque and customers can book their vehicle online as well.

The new Range Rover Evoque still looks chic thanks to its curvy design language. It now gets flush door handles and a slightly redesigned front facia. The wraparound tail lamps are sleeker than they were before and it gets 18-inch alloy wheels.

The new Evoque comes with Pivi Pro infotainment system and there is a 10-inch touchscreen display at the centre of the dashboard that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A virtual assistant will accompany you on your journey and the SUV will support OTA updates. You also get a surround-view camera, an air purifier with PM 2.5 filter, a wireless smartphone charger and a phone signal booster. Customers now also have the choice to opt for a new interior trim called Deep Garnet/Ebony.

Customers can opt for both petrol and diesel options in the new Evoque. The petrol engine is the same 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 246.7hp of power and 365Nm of peak torque. This engine is only available in the R-Dynamic SE model and boasts of a 0-100kmph timing of 7.63 seconds and the top speed is capped at 221kmph. The 2.0-litre diesel engine, however, has been uprated to produce 201hp and 430Nm. This allows the diesel-powered Ranger Rover Evoque to sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 8.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 213kmph. This engine option is only available in the S trim of the vehicle. Transmission duties are taken up by a 9-speed automatic unit in the case of both engines.

Rohit Suri, President & Maning Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Range Rover Evoque has always turned heads with its unique, modernistic and smart design. With the introduction of new interior colorways and latest Land Rover technologies, the new Evoque’s style quotient is even more enhanced and the new Ingenium powertrains make it more powerful and efficient.”

