2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid revealed with 690hp!

Porsche has added the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid to the range of its 4-door sports saloon. It packs a whopping 690hp from its 4-litre twin-turbo hybridised V8.

By:October 20, 2020 3:37 PM
Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

If you are looking for a 911, but you need to consider the needs of your family. Yet you can’t be bothered with SUVs, then you’re in luck! Porsche has just updated its 4-door performance saloon. The 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has dropped and it brings a heap load of horsepower to the table. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is the second most powerful on paper Porsche money can buy right now. Powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 which on its own now makes 562 hp, gets combined with a 134 hp and when combined deliver a total of 696hp.

With the Sport Chrono package, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid in sedan or Sport Turismo form can accelerate from 0-100kph in just 3 seconds. The executive version is just a tenth slower but both have a top speed of 315kph. The battery pack for all the Panamera E-Hybrid models have been updated with a capacity increase from 14.1 to 17.9 kWh.

Additionally, Porsche also shared the details about the new Panamera 4 E-Hybrid. It is powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V-6 and it also gets the same 134 hp electric motor. With the same Sport Chrono pack, Porsche claims a 0-100kph in 4.2 second — two-tenths up on the older model. The 4S E-Hybrid is the third model to be announced. All there remodels will be offered as a sedan, long-wheelbase versions and an executive model in addition to the Sport Turismo wagon.

Prices of the new models of the Panamera are to be announced as it will go on sale in early 2021. Porsche has not announced the new Panamera’s arrival in India as yet. However, with the Panamera being one of the popular options in the market, it is likely to be introduced as well.

