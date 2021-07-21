2021 Porsche Macan facelift unveiled: Smaller engine, more power, new features

While there is no confirmation on the India launch of the Porsche Macan facelift, it is quite likely that the car could be launched this year.

Before it shows to the world the electric Macan, Porsche has given its ICE warrior another botox treatment. The company’s smallest SUV has got perhaps the last facelift before an all-new generation comes in next year. In doing so, the variant line-up has become smaller and so have the engines. One can now order the Porsche Macan in Standard, S and GTS trims, with the Turbo version being shown the door. Prime changes to the outside include the revised grille, new LED headlamps, different wheels as well as the diffuser design. Inside, the infotainment system has grown bigger (10.9-inch) while the physical buttons which emulated various functions have been replaced. In their place comes in touch-sensitive panels. The entire setup now looks less busy. Porsche now gives the analogue clock as a standard feature with the Macan.

There are changes to the engine/s as well. Porsche has introduced a smaller 2.9-litre V6 motor in place of the earlier 3.0-litre unit. This motor now punches in more power at 380hp. The torque too has been raised whereas the 0-100kmph lap times too have claimed to been reduced. As for the four-cylinder turbocharged 2.0-litre banger, Porsche have given it slightly more power at 265hp (20hp more than before). The aforementioned 2.9-litre engine in the GTS variant makes 440hp and 570Nm. It also has the highest top speed in this class – 270kmph.

While there is no confirmation on the India launch of the Porsche Macan facelift, it is quite obvious that the car could be launched this year. Porsche imports all its cars in India and hence this shouldn’t be an issue. The fact though lies that the slightly bigger Cayenne outsells the Macan. Back when the Porsche Macan was launched in India, it was priced above the Cayenne. Porsche though quickly made amends and the pricing was corrected.

