Nissan Magnite prices leaked: Rs 5.5 lakh starting price expected

The prices of the upcoming Nissan Magnite has been leaked! Nissan could price the Magnite even more competitively than we had expected with prices likely to start from Rs 5.5 lakh.

By:November 9, 2020 11:18 AM
Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite launch is around the corner, but the price of the Kia Sonet rival have been leaked already. Nissan India is said to have held an internal conference to brief its dealers about the Magnite. A screen-grab from the conference has been published on the automotive forum – TeamBHP. The image reveals the prices of the variant offering and price line up of the new Nissan Magnite. We were expecting the Magnite to be priced from Rs 6 lakh onwards. We are astounded as we report that Nissan is planning to launch the vehicle from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Magnite is expected to be offered in 10 trim levels. They include XE, XL, XV, XV Premium for the naturally aspirated petrol model. While the Turbo model will be offered in XL Turbo, XV Turbo, XV Premium Turbo, XL Turbo CVT, XV Turbo CVT and XV Premium Turbo CVT.

Image: TeamBHP

According to the report, the Nissan Magnite variant wise is expected to be priced as follows:

XE – Rs. 5,50,000

XL – Rs. 6,25,000

XV – Rs. 6,75,000

XV Premium – Rs. 7,65,000

XL Turbo – Rs. 7,25,000

XV Turbo – Rs. 7,75,000

XV Premium Turbo – Rs. 8,65,000

XL Turbo CVT – Rs. 8,15,000

XV Turbo CVT – Rs. 8,65,000

XV Premium Turbo CVT – Rs. 9,55,000

These prices and the variant line-up is still to be confirmed by Nissan India officially. However, Nissan will offer a “Tech Pack” in certain variants as an option. The Tech Pack will include a smartphone wireless charging pad, air purifier, JBL speakers, puddle lamps and ambient mood lighting. These features will be bundled separately as an accessory package, however, they would be offered with the manufacturer’s vehicle warranty. The Tech Pack will also allow the vehicle’s price to be lower, thus resulting in a lower road tax as well as savings on insurance costs.

Nissan India has not yet announced the official date to launch the Magnite. However, it is expected to be introduced soon, likely to be before the end of the year. The Nissan Magnite will rival the likes of the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 300, Toyota Urban Cruiser and also the Honda WR-V.

Source: TeamBHP

