2021 Nissan Kicks unveiled: Gets design upgrades and more tech & safety features

2021 Nissan Kicks unveiled: The new Kicks was first unveiled in the Thailand market and now, in the US market. It gets a refurbished exterior in line with Nissan's global design philosophy and additional features.

Nissan recently took the wraps off the new 2021 Nissan Kicks compact SUV which now boasts upgrades to its exterior and also added tech and safety features. It gets a new Double V-Motion grille, and a new headlamp and fog lamp design, along with tweaks to the bumpers. It gets LED tail lamps and alloy wheels are new as well. It must be noted that the international-spec Kicks is based on a completely different platform compared to the India-spec model, which is underpinned by the old Renault Duster platform.

The new Kicks is powered by a 1.6-litre DOHC four-cylinder engine that makes 122 hp. Nissan claims that the Kicks will offer best in class fuel efficiency. The rear disc brake system is new and it gets cruise control and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

On the inside, the overall appeal is similar to the outgoing model, but the dashboard has been redesigned, it gets a larger eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and the AC vents have been repositioned. The centre-console has been tweaked and it gets a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The Nissan Kicks awaits a model upgrade in India as well as the current-gen has been in the market for long now. Considering that competition like Hyundai Creta has undergone a hefty upgrade, the Kicks could use a refresher here as well. For now, Nissan India has stepped into the subcompact SUV segment with the new Nissan Magnite which could be a success given its aggressive price tag. The company also plans to expand its dealership network in India.

