2021 Nissan Kicks teased: Refreshed Hyundai Creta rival to debut on 8 December

Nissan had revealed the new 2021 Nissan Kicks earlier this year in Thailand and the global-spec model is expected to be similar

By:December 4, 2020 11:24 AM

While Nissan’s focus in India has been around the launch of the new Nissan Magnite, the 2021 Nissan Kicks is also heading for a global debut this month. The manufacturer teased the compact SUV in a short video on its social media handles, confirming that it will be unveiled on 8th December. The car has been revealed earlier this year when it went on sale in Thailand and the 2021 model for the international markets is likely to carry the same design.

The new 2021 Kicks adopts Nissan’s new design with a V-Motion grille, sleeker-looking headlamps, and tweaked bumpers. It must be noted that the international-spec Kicks is based on a completely different platform compared to the India-spec model, which is underpinned by the old Renault Duster platform.

Over at the sides and rear, the design has been kept similar to the outgoing model, however, it gets new alloy wheels and the tail lamps and rear bumper have been tweaked very slightly.

Also read: Nissan Magnite launched in India: Nexon, Brezza rival prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh

The overall appeal in the cabin remains similar to the outgoing car, but with a redesigned dashboard, a slightly larger infotainment screen, and a repositioning for the AC vents. The centre-console has been tweaked and it gets a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The Nissan Kicks awaits a model upgrade in India as well as the current-gen has been in the market for long now. Considering that competition like Hyundai Creta has undergone a hefty upgrade, the Kicks could use a refresher here as well. For now, Nissan India has stepped into the subcompact SUV with the new Nissan Magnite which could be a success given its aggressive price tag. The company also plans to expand its dealership network in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Nissan Kicks teased: Refreshed Hyundai Creta rival to debut on 8 December

2021 Nissan Kicks teased: Refreshed Hyundai Creta rival to debut on 8 December

"World's most economical helmet" Detel Tred launched: Steelbird Joy rival priced at this much

"World's most economical helmet" Detel Tred launched: Steelbird Joy rival priced at this much

After Audi, BMW announces Formula E exit after 2020-21 season

After Audi, BMW announces Formula E exit after 2020-21 season

Made-in-India Renault Kwid with dual airbags scores two stars in Global NCAP crash tests

Made-in-India Renault Kwid with dual airbags scores two stars in Global NCAP crash tests

Ford 'Midnight Surprises' sales campaign starts: Get gift cards, gold coins on Figo, Endeavour

Ford 'Midnight Surprises' sales campaign starts: Get gift cards, gold coins on Figo, Endeavour

Tata Nexon EV crosses 2,000 sales milestone: 1,000 electric Nexon SUVs sold in last three months

Tata Nexon EV crosses 2,000 sales milestone: 1,000 electric Nexon SUVs sold in last three months

Renault India announces new offers for the specially-abled: Schemes explained

Renault India announces new offers for the specially-abled: Schemes explained

How Saab and Tech Mahindra plan to prevent over 1.50 lakh road fatalities in India every year

How Saab and Tech Mahindra plan to prevent over 1.50 lakh road fatalities in India every year

Hyundai 'BeTheBetterGuy' road safety campaign kicks off: Safe driving practices in the new normal

Hyundai 'BeTheBetterGuy' road safety campaign kicks off: Safe driving practices in the new normal

AlphaVector launches KTM bicycles in India: Models, prices, retail channel

AlphaVector launches KTM bicycles in India: Models, prices, retail channel

BMW R18-based 'Transcontinental' under development: What to expect from this full-size bagger!

BMW R18-based 'Transcontinental' under development: What to expect from this full-size bagger!

Smart Passive Safety Technologies in Cars - what they are and how they save lives

Smart Passive Safety Technologies in Cars - what they are and how they save lives

Porsche appoints Manolito Vujicic as the new Head for India operations

Porsche appoints Manolito Vujicic as the new Head for India operations

Omega Seiki Rage+ Review, Test Ride: The Silent Transporter screams a few niggles!

Omega Seiki Rage+ Review, Test Ride: The Silent Transporter screams a few niggles!

Nissan Magnite launched in India: Nexon, Brezza rival prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh

Nissan Magnite launched in India: Nexon, Brezza rival prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh

November two-wheeler sales: TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj report growth with festive season sales push

November two-wheeler sales: TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj report growth with festive season sales push

Nissan Magnite India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Nissan Magnite India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

November 2020 bike sales: Royal Enfield sells 63,782 cruisers, Meteor 350 new contributor!

November 2020 bike sales: Royal Enfield sells 63,782 cruisers, Meteor 350 new contributor!

November 2020 two-wheeler sales: Activa, Shine help Honda achieve 11 percent growth

November 2020 two-wheeler sales: Activa, Shine help Honda achieve 11 percent growth

November 2020 Car Sales: Mahindra passenger vehicle sales up by 28%, records 4% overall growth

November 2020 Car Sales: Mahindra passenger vehicle sales up by 28%, records 4% overall growth