2021 Nissan Kicks teased: Refreshed Hyundai Creta rival to debut on 8 December

While Nissan’s focus in India has been around the launch of the new Nissan Magnite, the 2021 Nissan Kicks is also heading for a global debut this month. The manufacturer teased the compact SUV in a short video on its social media handles, confirming that it will be unveiled on 8th December. The car has been revealed earlier this year when it went on sale in Thailand and the 2021 model for the international markets is likely to carry the same design.

The new 2021 Kicks adopts Nissan’s new design with a V-Motion grille, sleeker-looking headlamps, and tweaked bumpers. It must be noted that the international-spec Kicks is based on a completely different platform compared to the India-spec model, which is underpinned by the old Renault Duster platform.

Over at the sides and rear, the design has been kept similar to the outgoing model, however, it gets new alloy wheels and the tail lamps and rear bumper have been tweaked very slightly.

The overall appeal in the cabin remains similar to the outgoing car, but with a redesigned dashboard, a slightly larger infotainment screen, and a repositioning for the AC vents. The centre-console has been tweaked and it gets a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The Nissan Kicks awaits a model upgrade in India as well as the current-gen has been in the market for long now. Considering that competition like Hyundai Creta has undergone a hefty upgrade, the Kicks could use a refresher here as well. For now, Nissan India has stepped into the subcompact SUV with the new Nissan Magnite which could be a success given its aggressive price tag. The company also plans to expand its dealership network in India.

