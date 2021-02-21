New Tata Safari launch tomorrow: Price expectations

The new Tata Safari will see its commercial launch tomorrow as the manufacturer will announce its price. The Safari has a lot going for and against it at the moment. But the price is what will make or break it.

The Tata Safari will be launched in India tomorrow. Tata Motors will resurrect the Safari brand name after the older model was discontinued last year due to modern emissions and safety regulations. However, those regulations also led Tata Motors to rethink the Safari entirely to move away from the traditional SUV design to a modern monocoque platform. And this time around the Safari will not be as off-road friendly as its predecessor. Based on the old Land Rover D8 architecture, called the “OMEGARC” by Tata Motors, the new Safari has more in common with the Harrier than it does with the old Safari.

In fact, it is pretty much entirely a tweaked Harrier, elongated to accommodate another row of seats and mildly reworked styling. The Safari will also be powered by the same Fiat-sourced MultiJet II 2.0-litre turbo-diesel mill mated to a 6-speed manual as the Harrier. The same Hyundai sourced 6-speed automatic will also be available on the new Safari. There will be no 4×4 or even all-wheel-drive. In fact, the new Safari is front-wheel-drive only! However, it will offer decent performance with 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque.

Many believe that the new Safari dilutes the pedigree of the iconic original. However, many others believe that the new Safari is quite frankly… “New”. As people move away from the idea of how an SUV should be and prefer to drive something with road presence, but behave like a regular car and offer similar kind of comfort and luxuries, the new Safari is what most people want from an SUV and a lot more. Yes, Tata can easily cash in on the Safari brand-name to push the new SUV from showrooms. Even though the Safari will come fairly well equipped, the price of the new Safari will be key for its success. We expect Tata Motors to price the new Safari between Rs 14.5 lakh to Rs 21.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

