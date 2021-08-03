New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift spied for the first time: What’s new

Exclusive: The upcoming, new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been spied testing for the first time and boasts a host of design changes. Here's what's new with the soon-to-launch 2021 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2021 model spied on test for the first time.

The 2021 Maruti Brezza was spied testing in Chennai under heavy camouflage. On the first glimpse, the new Brezza might not resemble the current model on sale, owing to its cosmetic updates. Let’s take a more detailed look.

In terms of design, the Brezza has shed its boxy silhouette and gained curves, making the sub-4 metre SUV appealing. However, the upright driving position is retained, which made the SUV a massive success for the carmaker. Maruti Suzuki has reworked the front fascia as well, as the 2021 Brezza gets a new grille and updated headlight design. The front grille is segmented into three sections and on a closer look, one can just about make the headlight design.

The variant spied is a lower-spec trim of the Brezza, given the steel wheels. However, this can be a diversion by Maruti Suzuki to keep the alloy-wheel design under wraps. Expected to launch around the festive season this year, the Brezza will be based on Maruti’s new lighter, HEARTECT platform that underpins the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

The new lightweight platform allows Maruti Suzuki to make the cars safer, while also integrating features the previous generation Brezza missed. The upcoming Brezza is expected to get an updated touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) and connected car tech. Also, the new Brezza will have a tweaked Smart Hybrid Vehicle System (SVHS) to make the car more efficient.

In terms of engine specifications, Maruti will retain the 1.5-litre petrol engine and re-introduce the diesel engine compliant with the BS6 norms. When launched, the new Brezza will compete with the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, the Ford Ecosport, Kia Sonet, and other vehicles in the sub-4 metre category. At the moment, information is scarce, so stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming 2021 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

