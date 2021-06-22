2021 MINI 3-Door, Convertible, JCW launched in India: Everything on this 200hp Hot Hatch range

The top-ranger MINI John Cooper Works or JCW gets a 231hp 2.0 litre, four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine, thanks to which the Hot Hatch can hit 100 km/hr from a standstill in 6.1 seconds.

MINI India has launched the new 2021 MINI 3-Door Hatch, MINI Convertible, and the maddest of them all – the MINI John Cooper Works (JCW) in the country today. The new MINI range will be available only in petrol engines and arrives here as Completely Built-up Units (CBUs). Speaking of exterior details first, the fog lights on the new 2021 MINI range are now integrated with new LED headlights. Moreover, the rear fog light is now integrated into the rear apron as a narrow LED unit and the new air intakes have now been vertically integrated with the bodywork. On the other hand, the new MINI John Cooper Works (JCW) features a new hexagonal radiator grille at the center and has a honeycomb pattern with red accents. Moreover, the JCW bonnet stripes add a race-inspired look while a contrasting paint finish for the roof and mirror caps in white, black, or exclusively for MINI John Cooper Works in Chilli Red further add to the visuals.

The 17-inch light-alloy wheels are available as standard for the MINI 3-Door Hatch and MINI Convertible. On the other hand, the MINI John Cooper Works Hatch gets an option of bigger 18-inch rims. Speaking of interiors, the new MINI 3-Door Hatch and MINI Convertible come with two new standard upholstery options – Cloth-Leatherette combination in Black Pearl Light Chequered and Black Pearl Carbon Black. The seats get 100 percent recycled material for their surfaces in Light Chequered design while the Leatherette Carbon Black is available as a standard option. Moreover, bits like an 8.8-inch colour touchscreen display, touch-sensitive favourite buttons and Piano Black high-gloss surfaces are now standard features.

In addition, the audio control unit and the function buttons for hazard warning lights and driver assistance systems have now been integrated into the circular control unit. There is also an optional 5-inch multifunctional instrument display on the steering column that gives the driver’s cockpit a new look and feel. The optional MINI Wired Package now comes with a navigation system, wireless charging and also, enhanced Bluetooth mobile preparation. Moreover, the multifunctional instrument display comes as standard with MINI Wired Package. Other infotainment options include Apple CarPlay, MINI Radio Visual Boost + MINI Navigation or with Wired Package, and Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi sound system.

The new 2021 MINI 3-Door Hatch and MINI Convertible are powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with 192 hp of power and 280 Nm of torque. The MINI 3-Door Hatch can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds while the MINI Convertible takes 7.1 seconds for a 0 to 100 kmph run. The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch is even more exciting with a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine on offer, thanks to which the car can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in 6.1 seconds. The said motor is good for producing 231 hp of power along with 320 Nm of torque. Transmission options are a 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Transmission on the MINI 3-Door Hatch and Convertible and an 8-Speed Steptronic Sport Transmission on the MINI JCW Hatch.

Driver Assistance Systems on the new 2021 MINI range includes cruise control, park assistant, rear-view camera and also, Heads-Up display. Other safety features include brake assist, dynamic stability control, crash sensor, cornering brake control, Run-flat tyres, and rear-view camera and all these are fitted as standard. The MINI Convertible, on the other hand, features a rollover protection system for added safety.

Here are the ex-showroom prices of the new 2021 MINI Hot Hatch range:

MINI 3-Door Hatch – Rs 38 lakh

MINI Convertible – Rs 44 lakh

MINI John Cooper Works Hatch (JCW) – Rs 45.50 lakh

