2021 MG ZS EV India launch tomorrow: Expected range, features and price

By:February 7, 2021 2:29 PM

The 2021 model year MG ZS EV is set to launch in India on the 8th of February. It will likely be introduced with minor styling updates and the addition of a few features and well. The ZS EV was MG Motors’ second product in India after the MG Hector and is a fully-electric SUV. The current model of the MG ZS EV comes with a three-phase permanent synchronous motor that is powered by a 44.5 kWH battery producing 143 bhp and 353 Nm of torque. The electric motor comes paired with an automatic transmission.

The company claims that the current model offers a driving range of 340 km on a full charge and is capable of sprinting from 0-100 km/h in about 8.5 seconds. Using a standard AC charger, the battery takes six-eight hours for a full charge. The battery is claimed to be able to charge up to 80% in 40 minutes using a fast charger.

Also read: Five myths around Electric Vehicles and the truth behind them

Mechanically, the ZS is expected to be similar to the current model. Currently, only sparse details about the changes in the 2021 ZS EV are known. All will be made apparent tomorrow when the model reaches its commercial launch.

The ZS EV competes against the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric which is expected to also receive an update this year. Besides that, Tata Motors is the only other carmaker currently who offers an electric vehicle in the form of the Nexon EV.

Since it was launched, MG claims it has been able to sell over 1,000 units of the ZS EV in India. The China-owned British brand recently announced a subscription plan for the ZS EV model in India. Through Zoomcar and ORIX, the automaker has introduced the MG Subscribe programme that lets customers drive an MG ZS EV for Rs 49,999 per month. This programme is currently only available in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune.

