2021 MG Hector Shine variant launch tomorrow: What to expect

The MG Hector will receive a new trim being launched with a few new features. The Hector Shine model will offer a better mid-spec deal to rival Kia, Hyundai and Tata in its segment.

By:August 11, 2021 11:52 AM

In order to sweeten the deal, MG will launch a new middle-spec trim of the Hector. The Hector currently has four trim options — Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. The new Hector Shine variant is likely to be positioned between Super and Smart variants. The key features in the new Hector Shine variant would likely be a smaller single pane electronic sunroof, unlike the large glass panoramic sunroof offered in the higher-spec models. Additionally, we believe that it will also come equipped with a 360-degree camera and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The MG Hector is available with three engine options. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 48V hybrid version and the Fiat-sourced 2.0-lite turbo diesel. It is unclear which engine options will be offered with the Hector Shine variant at this point. It is likely that the 1.5-litre turbo petrol and the 2.0-litre diesel options could be offered. However, the hybrid choice cannot be ruled out entirely.

It is possible that the MG Hector Plus will also get the same treatment soon. Recently MG also launched the ‘Savvy’ variant with 7-seat configuration for the Gloster SUV. Tata Motors also announced the new XTA+ variants for the Harrier and Safari SUVs which rival the Hector and the Hector Plus, models. The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the other rivals of the Hector already offer a vast choice of petrol, diesel, turbo petrol engine options with various transmission choices.

