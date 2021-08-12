2021 MG Hector Shine Variant India Launch Highlights: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

MG Hector Variant Wise Price - Current

The current variant wise pricing of the MG Hector SUV is as follows

Hector Style: Rs 13.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakhHector Super: Rs 14.1 lakh to Rs 16 lakhHector Smart: Rs 16.3 lakh to Rs 17.8 lakhHector Sharp: Rs 17.7 lakh to Rs 19.2 lakhAll prices are ex-showroom