MG Hector Shine SUV Variant India Launch, Price Live Highlights: MG Motor India has launched a new mid-spec variant of the MG Hector SUV. Currently, MG sells four variants of the Hector – Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. Now, MG has launched a new Shine variant for the Hector SUV today. The new Shine model will offer premium features at a lower price by slotting between the Super and Smart variants of the Hector. MG Hector’s rival, the Tata Harrier also recently received a mid-spec variant launch with the new XTA+ model. Its other rivals, the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, already offer multiple engines and transmission choices with a long features list. MG is likely to introduce the Hector Shine variant hoping to sweeten the deal for customers who do not wish to stretch their budget.
2021 MG Hector Shine Variant India Launch Highlights: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images
MG Hector Shine Variant India Launch, New MG Hector Shine SUV Variant On Road Price in India Live Highlights: The MG Hector Shine model has been launched in India today. It will be positioned in The middle between the Super and Smart variants.
Highlights
MG has not mentioned if the new hector Shine model will be available with its iSmart connected car technology. It is likely that the iSmart system would be offered only on the higher Hector Smart and Sharp variants. But the large portrait-oriented touchscreen system will be offered on the MG Hector Shine model.
In the past we have seen offerings first being launched with the Hector SUV, the Hector Plus also receives similar updates. It is possible that MG would be introducing an Shine model, or a mid-spec variant addition to the 6-seat and 7-seat Hector Plus model soon as well.
MG Motor India launched the Hector SUV, its first product in the Indian market back on August 12, 2019. The Chinese owned Brtish brand is celebrating the second anniversary of the Hector in the Indian market.
Here are a few images of the MG Hector Shine.
As expected, the new MG Hector Shine variant will sit between the Super and Smart variants. The Shine petrol manual is priced at Rs 14.5 lakh, Shine petrol CVT is priced at Rs 15.7 lakh and the Shine diesel manual will cost Rs 16.5 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. Here is how the MG Hector Variant wise prices stack up.
The MG Hector Shine will also be available with the MG 5-5-5 Shield package. It includes 5-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, 5 years of road side assistance, and 5 years of labour free services.
MG will offer a curated accessories package with the new Hector Shine model. The package includes add on features like seat covers, sun shades, wireless mobile charger, air purifier, 3D mats and steering wheel covers.
The MG Hector Shine model will be available in three engine options. It will include the 1.5-litre turbo petrol manual, 1.5-litre turbeo petrol with CVT and the turbo diesel manual.
The MG Hector Shine model has been launched between Rs 14.5 lakh to Rs 16.5 lakh
The MG Hector Shine will be offered in a Havana Grey exterior colour. Additionally, it will feature four key features.
The new MG Hector Shine has been revealed!
The MG Hector Shine model launch event has started. The MG Hector was launched two years ago in 20219 in India.
The MG Hector Shine model would likely sit between the Super and Smart variants. It is possible that MG would launch the new Shine variant of the Hector between Rs 15.5 lakh to Rs 16.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
The current variant wise pricing of the MG Hector SUV is as follows
Hector Style: Rs 13.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakhHector Super: Rs 14.1 lakh to Rs 16 lakhHector Smart: Rs 16.3 lakh to Rs 17.8 lakhHector Sharp: Rs 17.7 lakh to Rs 19.2 lakhAll prices are ex-showroom
While a 6-speed manual transmission is a standard option across the range, the Hector 1.5-lite turbo petrol is also offered with the 7-speed DCT and a CVT option. The Hector Shine model would likely be available with the manual, but the CVT is also likely. The DCT might not be offered to keep costs of the variant low.
The MG Hector is available with three engine options – A 2.0-litre turbodiesel, 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol 48V hybrid. It is likely the Hector Shine model will be offered with the 2.0-litre turbodiesel and the 1.5-litre turbo petrol. However the hybrid engine option cannot be ruled out.
Being a mid-spec model, the MG Hector - Shine model is expected to offer s smaller single-pane sunroof, 360-degree camera and 17-inch alloy wheels. But we have to wait for a confirmation from the launch event for more details.
The MG Hector Shine model will be a mid-spec model offering some premium features at a more affordable price. It is expected to be positioned between the Super and Smart variants.
MG Motor India will launch a new variant for the Hector SUV. The Hector 'Shine' model will be introduced today. Stay tuned to Express Drives for all the details from the launch.