2021 MG Hector launched at Rs 12.89 lakh: India’s first ‘Hinglish’ voice commands like ‘temperature kum karo’

The 2021 MG Hector facelift has not seen a mechanical change as engine options remain the same as before but it gets a host of new features. The Hector will compete against the likes of the new 2021 Jeep Compass.

The new 2021 MG Hector facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12,89,800 (ex-showroom) with a slew of new features and cosmetic upgrades as well. While the exterior has received some minor tweaks and so has the cabin, the highlight of the feature upgrades include Hindi voice commands. For example, to turn up the volume, you could now say ‘volume badhao’, to turn up the temperature, you could now say ‘temperature badhao’ or ‘mujhe thand lag rahi hai’ or to open the sunroof, you could say ‘sunroof kholo’ or ‘khul ja sim sim’.

The 2021 Hector facelift comes with a new front grille finished with a chrome surround, a dual-tone paint scheme, new larger 18-inch alloy wheels and a new black insert on the boot door. The iSmart connected features now include an external WiFi connection, Accuweather updates, and 31 “Hinglish” voice commands. The new features in the cabin include a dual-tone Black-Beige finish for the interior, ventilated seats, and a wireless charging Pad.

Also read: 2021 Jeep Compass facelift unveiled in India: Gets connected car features & exterior upgrades

The engine line up for the Hector facelift remains the same as before and inlcudes the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine with the 6-speed manual transmission and the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. It will have the 6-speed manual with the 7-speed DCT as an option. Additionally, the higher-spec models will come with the 48-V mild-hybrid system as well.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Prices for the Hector start from Rs 12.89 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 18.32 lakh. MG Hector Plus 6-seat model has been relaunched in India at a revised price that starts from Rs 15.99 lakh and goes up to to Rs 19.12 lakh. MG Hector Plus 7-seat model has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13.34 lakh and ranges up to Rs 18.32 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.