2021 MG Hector gets this unique feature that can be controlled by Apple Watch

Aside from this, the new MG Hector also comes with more than 60 connected car features including voice search on the Gaana app, Accuweather forecast, as well as WiFi connectivity.

We wont be wrong to say this that the MG Hector brought in a lot of smart features. Some of them had many rivals scurrying back to the drawing boards and come up with products that match the Hector for its feature set. However, MG adding still has the upmanship when it comes to adding features or in this case, controlling them. Now, one can set the climate control to their desire from outside the car. This can be done via Android or Apple smartwatches. The i-SMART infotainment system was earlier updated with supporting Hinglish words. Even if the tyre pressure of the car is low, voice alerts are given out for the same. The engine start alarm is also given out as a voice alert. All this seemingly make the Hector an advanced car in terms of AI.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Aside from this, the new MG Hector also comes with more than 60 connected car features including voice search on the Gaana app, Accuweather forecast, as well as WiFi connectivity. There are also OTA updates available with this car. The safety as well as security features include six airbags, ESP, traction control, hill-hold control as well as rear defogger and wiper.

One can order the MG Hector with petrol and diesel engine options. The diesel engine is borrowed from FCA and makes the same amount of power as well as torque – 170hp/350Nm. It is available only with a manual transmission. MG also offers the Hector with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that also brings with it a mild hybrid option. A torque converter, 6-speed manual or a DCT can be optioned with the petrol engine. The Hector also comes as a seven-seater or a 6-seater in its Plus versions.

MG has utilised the Hector platform to the hilt in India now. We wonder if the company is secretly planning to bring in an electric version of the same. This, only time will tell.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.