2021 MG Hector Facelift India launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

2021 MG Hector Facelift India launch LIVE: The new 2021 MG Hector facelift will be launched today and will bring a slightly revised exterior look. In addition, the cabin will also see some new features, and sport a new look. MG Motor India is also expected to announce the launch of the Hector Plus 7-seat model with the addition of a few new features. The 2021 model-year MG Hector facelift will not see a mechanical change as engine options are likely to be the same as before. The Hector will compete against the likes of the new 2021 Jeep Compass which will also be launched today, in addition to the Tata Harrier, and Hyundai Tucson. At the lower end of the spectrum, the Hector also rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Nissan Kicks. Stay tuned to Express Drives to know all about the new MG Hector facelift as it happens, live from the launch.