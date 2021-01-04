2021 MG Hector Facelift arrives at dealerships: Changes explained

The MG Hector Plus 7-seat model is expected to be launched soon. We will be getting our hands on the SUV as well in a short while. But, a reworked MG Hector has been seen with anew design and features at dealerships.

By:January 4, 2021 12:05 PM
MG Hector Facelift

A revised MG Hector has been seen at MG dealerships in India. Team-BHP reports that it may be a facelift model expected to be launched soon. MG Motor India is gearing up to launch the MG Hector Plus 7-Seat model in January 2021. With the revised model now spotted already at dealerships, it is likely that MG would introduce a revised look for the Hector SUV at the same time as well. The model looks to be a 5-seat version, it features new exterior styling tweaks.

MG Hector facelift rear

The Hector facelift offers a dual-tone option paint scheme as is suggested with the black-roof. The model offers new 18-inch alloy wheel design as well. Additionally, the front fascia has been updated with a bolder chrome surround on the front grille with a diamond stud design. The eyebrow LED DRLs and the main headlamp cluster are fairly similar to the outgoing model but have been tweaked subtly. At the rear, the red-reflector garnish between the tail lamps seems to have been dropped for a black insert.

MG Hector facelift Interior

The cabin design remains the same as before, however, the all-black look has been replaced with a black and beige dual-tone look. Additionally, some upgrades to the existing features list in addition to other tweaks internally are expected in the new Hector.

The engines are likely to continue to be the same 1.5-litre petrol with the manual transmission or the optional 48-volt mild-hybrid with the 7-speed DCT. While the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre turbo diesel is expected to continue in the line up as well.

While we wait on an update from MG Motor India to announce the arrival of the facelift, we will be driving the MG Hector Plus 7-seat model very soon. So stay tuned to Express Drives for more updates on the MG Hector and Hector Plus model.

Source: Team BHP

