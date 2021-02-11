2021 MG Hector CVT SUV India Launch LIVE: Price, Specs, Features, Images,

2021 MG Hector CVT India Launch Live: The MG Hector SUV will see a new variant being launched today in India. The SUV will introduce a new CVT automatic version for the petrol model. The same 1.5-litre petrol engine which is currently available with a 6-speed manual and dual-clutch automatic will a new see another automatic model in the offering. The engine is expected to see a marginal bump in power, however, everything else is expected to be identical to the 2021 MG Hector which was launched in January. The Hector will continue to rival the likes of the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Jeep Compass. We expect the Hector CVT model to be launched around the Rs 16 lakh mark, being offered in the higher-spec trims only.