MG Astor 2021 Launch in India Live News: The new MG Astor is all set to be launched in India in just a few hours from now. The compact SUV that will be the rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun gets some interesting features and hence, aims to have an edge over the competition. Speaking of which, the Astor will be the company’s first model to feature Level 2 autonomous technology along with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features. The Astor is a petrol-only SUV and gets two engine options. First, the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit is good to produce 108 hp of power and 144 Nm of torque. This one is mated to a manual gearbox and an 8-speed CVT gearbox. On the other hand, the more powerful 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine makes 138 hp and 220 Nm and this motor is mated to a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit as standard. Speaking of the expected price, the all-new MG Astor will likely be priced at a starting of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). More details to be out soon, so keep watching this space for all the action.
2021 MG Astor India Launch LIVE Updates: Creta, Seltos rival with ADAS set to arrive shortly!
New MG Astor Price in India, Features, Specifications, Images LIVE Updates: The country is all set to get one more compact SUV in the Creta, Seltos territory, this time from the house of MG Motor India. Catch all the LIVE updates here!
By: Pradeep Shah | Updated: October 11, 2021 10:17:10 am
Highlights
The MG Astor compact SUV is essentially an ICE-powered version of the company's ZS EV that happens to be an all-electric SUV. For this simple reason, the Astor has a high design resemblance with the latter. As the MG ZS EV is present in the market for quite a substantial time now and you must have seen many of them on roads, that is the reason the Astor looks quite familiar.
Good morning ladies and gentlemen! It's a Monday morning which most of us don't like. However, MG Motor India is set to make the day interesting with the launch of its newest compact SUV - Astor. Interesting because the vehicle gets multiple segment-first features along with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and a lot more. So sit back and enjoy the proceedings as we take you through the launch event of the all-new Astor.