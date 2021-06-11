2021 Mercedes S-Class to launch in India on June 17: What to expect

The new Mercedes S-Class is finally going to make its way to Indian shores. We take a look at what this new luxury limousine has to offer over its predecessor!

Mercedes has announced that they will be launching the new S-Class in India on June 17. While this flagship luxury limousine was launched towards the end of last year in international markets, it is now making its way to India. Once launched, the S-Class will go toe-to-toe against long time rivals like the Audi A8L and BMW 7 Series. The current model of S-Class being sold in India starts at Rs 1.4 crore (ex-showroom) and the new update is sure to cost more than that.

The front of the vehicle will be treated to subtle changes like a new design for the LED DRLs and ‘Digital Light’ LED headlamps that can project symbols and guidelines. Some tweaks have been made to the bumper design as well. At the side, one can find flush door handles and optional 20-inch alloy wheels. Just like the previous S-Class models, the 2021 iteration will also be a long wheelbase model and it will be slightly bigger in size than the outgoing one. The new S-Class is slightly bigger than the model it is replacing and has a length of 5,289mm, a width of 1,954mm, a height of 1,503mm and a wheelbase of 3,216mm.

On the inside, one can notice a radical change in the dashboard design thanks to a vertically mounted 12.8-inch touchscreen in the centre that comes equipped with MBUX. Mercedes has also replaced the round air vents with sleeker horizontal ones that now sit above the infotainment unit. The MID is the same 12.3-inch digital unit that is also seen in other vehicles from the company. The car also comes with a head-up display, ambient lighting and a unique design on the middle part of the dashboard. The new S-Class will get keyless entry, voice and fingerprint recognition and will be able to download OTA updates. Needless to say, the cabin will offer an exceptional experience with loads of space, comfort and technology.

A large part of the S-Class’ appeal is the comfort and luxury quotient offered by the second row. The new model will get two seats with an armrest in the centre that also houses a tab. This tab can be used like any other normal android device. These seats come with massage function, ventilation along with heating for neck and shoulders. There is an electrically extendable leg rest so that passengers can comfortably recline and rest while on the move. Audiophiles can enjoy the Burmester 4D surround sound system too.

While Mercedes sells the current S-Class with only a diesel engine, the new one could be offered with a petrol option as well. The 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine is capable of spitting 367hp of peak power and 500Nm of torque and there is a more powerful version of the engine that makes 435hp and 520Nm. On the other hand, the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine is internationally available in two states of tune – one that makes 286hp and 600Nm and the other makes 330hp and 700Nm. Transmission duties will be taken up by a 9-G Tronic automatic gearbox that will send power to all four wheels. The new S-Class will also benefit from rear-wheel steering for better handling.

Stay tuned to Express Drives for more updates on the new Mercedes S-Class Limousine!

