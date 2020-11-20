2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Dual-tone exterior, five screens, 18 airbags & a whole lot more!

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is a classic three-box saloon. Distinguishing features at the front include the distinctive bonnet with a chromed fin and the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille.

First launched in 2015, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has found a home with around 60,000 customers worldwide. More Mercedes-Maybach S-Class cars were sold than ever before last year at about 12,000 units. The maximum sales were recorded in China, followed by Russia, South Korea, the USA, and Germany. The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has an 18 cm longer wheelbase compared to the long variant of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class which entirely benefits the rear space. It gets Executive Seats as standard and with the Chauffeur package, the rear section offers all the more comfortable.

In a number of markets, sales of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will commence before the end of this year. Germany will follow in spring 2021. In the USA and China, the first customers will receive their vehicles in April 2021. The first examples will reach dealer showrooms in Europe in the summer of 2021.

Customers can on request get a two-tone paint finish with a dividing line, which is applied by hand. The headlamp is all-new with Mercedes’ Digital Light, also available on request. The Digital Light allows new functions like the projection of guidelines or warning symbols onto the road ahead.

The new Maybach S-Class will come with up to five display screens. As standard, it gets a 12.8-inch OLED central display as a high-tech control centre. A 12.3-inch 3D driver display with a three-dimensional representation of other road users and pronounced depth and shade effects is available on request.

Engines of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class come from the Mercedes-Benz portfolio and are in part electrically assisted. Electrification is by an integrated second-generation starter-generator (ISG). This provides a boost of up to 20 hp. The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard and boasts an all-wheel-drive system. The new Maybach S-class also gets Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities.

With the Drive Pilot, conditionally automated driving at Mercedes-Benz is expected to enter series production from the second half of 2021. On suitable motorway sections and where traffic density is high, the Drive Pilot can offer to take over the driving, initially up to the legally permitted speed of 60 km/h.

The new Maybach S-class will be launched in the first half of 2021, while India market will get the new Mercedes-Benz S-class sometime later in 2021. The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class can be expected in India by 2022.

