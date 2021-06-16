2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class launching in India tomorrow: 5 things that have changed

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class has many new features and enhancements that could help it in setting a new benchmark for luxury vehicles in India. It also comes with some tasteful changes to the exterior design.

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz will be launching their new generation S-Class luxury sedan in India tomorrow. After being launched overseas, close to the end of 2020, the luxury limousine will now be making its debut in the country. A new model brings changes and new additions to a vehicle and the S-Class is no different. Here are 5 things that you need to know about the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class!

Big just got bigger

While the current-gen S-Class is a very long and wide vehicle, the new model will be even bigger, even if by just a little. Since we will get the long wheelbase variant of the S-Class, it will be 5,289mm long, 1,954mm wide, 1,503mm tall and have a wheelbase of 3,216mm. These dimensions mean that there will be plenty of space inside the cabin, just like we have come to expect from the S-Class. It will continue to be the ideal cabin for ferrying four people in the lap of luxury.

Enhanced design

A cursory glance at the new S-Class might make it look similar to the previous model but a closer look will reveal a number of changes. Take the grille for example, it ditches the twin slat design in favour of a neater one. The bumper has been redesigned and now has subtle chrome lining on it. Even the headlamps get a new design for the DRLs. Oh, and these new ‘Digital Light’ LED headlamps can even project symbols and guidelines. At the side, one will find flush door handles that pop out when you approach the car and curl back in when not needed. This not only looks cool but also increases the aerodynamic capabilities of the vehicle. The sedan will ride on redesigned 20-inch alloy wheels.

More technology, more features

Mercedes has redesigned the dashboard of the new S-Class and the most notable change comes in the form of a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen mounted vertically in the centre. While the 12.3-inch digital MID might look familiar, it is very capable and can display more information than one would need. The second-generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) and the user interface are also present here and come with features like voice control and fingerprint recognition. Occupants in the second row get ventilated seats with massage function and a dedicated tablet docked in the centre armrest. Further increasing the ambience of the cabin is ambient lighting and a Burmester 4D surround sound system.

Engine Options

In India, Mercedes could offer the new S-Class in both petrol and diesel variants. This could be good news for many as the current model comes with the option of only one diesel engine. The petrol versions could come in the S450 4MATIC and S500 4MATIC avatars, drawing power from a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder motor. The S450 4MATIC produces power and torque of 367hp and 500Nm, respectively while the more powerful S500 4MATIC makes 435hp and 520Nm. Coming to the diesel engine, it is also a 30-litre, six-cylinder unit that could be offered in two variants – S350 d 4MATIC which makes 286hp and 600Nm and the other is the S400 d 4MATIC that makes 330hp and 700Nm. All of these come with an all-wheel-drive system and a capable 9-speed automatic gearbox. For better handling, Mercedes will also equip the S-Class with rear-wheel steering.

Price

The new S-Class will obviously be more expensive than the current-gen model which costs about Rs 1.4 crore (ex-showroom) and will be brought to Indian via the CBU route. However, all the new equipment and features that will come packed in the new iteration of the sedan will definitely justify the hike. Once launched, the new S-Class will face competition from rivals like the BMW 7 Series and Audi A8L.

