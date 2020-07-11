2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class interior unveiled: Giant touchscreen, AR head up display, biometric ID

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class cabin has been revealed & we could forget all we know about the current model since it has been overhauled extensively. For example, the cabin has 27 fewer buttons, replaced with touch & voice.

Mercedes-Benz has previewed the interior of the upcoming next-generation S-Class and it is several steps ahead of the current-gen car which already boasts of a tech-rich cabin. The controls and functions now rely more on touch, voice, and gestures, having reduced buttons and switches by a whopping 27, compared to the outgoing model. The lights and windscreen wipers are perhaps some of the very few functions that are operated in the old-fashioned way. Mercedes have even added quick access to climate control settings under the central display.

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class cabin has a total of five screens – a fully-digital instrument cluster, a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and three screens at the rear. The screens get OLED tech for crisper graphics while using 30 percent less energy compared to the conventional LCD.

Customers of the new S-Class have the option of a head-up display with augmented reality (AR) support for navigation and driver assistance functions. The digital instrument cluster offers four styles and three 3D modes, which are three-dimensional without having to wear 3D glasses.

A stereo camera system is integrated into the display. This is used to precisely determine the eye position of the viewer. Thanks to methods developed by Mercedes-Benz to adapt distances and a very low-latency system configuration, the driver enjoys a wide range of free movement. The image in the driver display is continuously adjusted, Mercedes explains.

Furthermore, the new S-Class will have a more sophisticated voice assistant with support for 27 languages and passengers on all seats will be able to use it, thanks to several microphones that help the MBUX detect which seat is the voice coming from. Voice can be used to change settings of the heated and massaging seats as well.

The video released by Mercedes-Benz is the first of the three-part teaser that has been planned before the new S-Class breaks cover in September. While the second part will be released on 29 July with more details on safety and comfort, the third about the luxury in the cabin will air on 12 August.

