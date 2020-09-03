2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class unveiled: Five screens, fingerprint ID, AR HUD and what not!

Around 9 out of 10 customers opt for the long version of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Saloon. All in all, since the launch of the generation that is now in its runout phase, more than 5,00,000 S-Class Saloons have been sold.

It was in July this year, Mercedes-Benz took used an unveiling opportunity just for a preview of the next-generation S-Class and as it turns out, it was very much required. The upcoming 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is perhaps the most technologically-advanced Mercedes we’ve seen yet with features like augmented reality head-up display, five screens – one of which has a 3D display, voice and gesture control, and getting rid of buttons as much as possible.

The new S-Class will come with the new second-generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) and the user interface will make use of five screens, some with OLED technology. The new 3D driver display allows spatial perception of the scene with a real 3D effect as it also tracks eye movement.

The new model will come with a very large head-up display with augmented reality which means, for example, animated arrows (“fishbones”) will be virtually projected onto the road lane when navigating.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The MBUX in the new S-Class features Interior Assist that makes use of cameras in the overhead control panel and learning algorithms recognise intentions of the occupants. The system interprets head direction, hand movements and body language, and responds with corresponding vehicle functions. For example, if the driver looks over their shoulder towards the rear window, Interior Assist automatically opens the sunblind.

Optional extras include active ambient lighting that supplements that the standard ambient lighting with an additional layer of light. There are about 250 LEDs integrated into the driving assistance systems for visual warnings.

The 2021 model will get the latest generation of the Driving Assistance Package with several new functions, for example, intelligent compliance with speed limits. Mercedes promises compact city car-like manoeuvrability thanks to rear-axle steering which also reduces the turning circle is reduced by up to two metres.

Also read: All-new Mercedes-Benz GLS launched at Rs 99.9 lakh : New flagship SUV to rival BMW X7

Mercedes can update over 50 of the new S-Class’ electronic components with new software over-the-air (OTA). These include the entire MBUX infotainment system, the driver display, the driving assistance systems and the Multibeam LED and Digital Light lighting systems.

It is expected that from the second half of 2021 the S-Class will be able to drive in conditionally automated mode with the new Drive Pilot (optional extra), in situations where traffic density is high or in tailbacks.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.