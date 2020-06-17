All-new Mercedes-Benz GLS launched at Rs 99.9 lakh : New flagship SUV to rival BMW X7

To rival the new BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the much awaited S-Class of SUVs. The Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class has arrived in two variants — GLS 400d and the GLS 450. Marrying the opulence of the S-Class and the ruggedness of an SUV, the GLS-Class is the flagship high-riding SUV model from the brand which has finally arrived after much anticipation.

By:Updated: Jun 17, 2020 1:27 PM

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class in India. The GLS-Class has been introduced in the Indian market with petrol and diesel engine options with the GLS 400d and the GLS 450. For Mercedes-Benz, the GLS-Class is the flagship SUV which offers opulent cabin comfort and ride quality which is paralleled by the S-Class sedan, so essentially — the S-Class of SUVs. The GLS-Class is the direct rival to the BMW X7 which was introduced in India in 2019 along with the Range Rover. The GLS-Class which has now been launched in India is a brand new model that replaces the older generation. It comes equipped with a new-generation of powertrains which are more efficient and low on emissions than before.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d is the diesel model which has been launched in India. It is powered by 2.9-litre, in-line six cylinder engine that is tuned to develop 330hp and 700Nm of torque. If you wish for a petrol powered model, then the GLS 450 has also been introduced and it comes with a 3.0-litre, in-line six cylinder engine that is good for 367hp and 500Nm. Both of these engines are offered with a 9-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. Both variants are equipped with 4Matic all-wheel-drive and the petrol engine features the EQ Boost 48-volt mild hybrid system The new GLS-Class is now longer and wider than before and also offers a longer wheelbase as well, which translates to a cabin with copious amounts of space.

Coming to the interior of the GLS-Class, everything is new, in particular the overall design layout of the dashboard. The dash is dominated by a large seamless glass panel which offers two 12.3-inch screens. The one placed in front of the driver is a fully digital instrument cluster providing all the necessary information and dials which are needed for the driver. Another is placed in the centre of the dash which acts as a touchscreen for all the infotainment duties for the vehicle. The system uses the latest MBUX operating software that even offers a virtual assistant. The Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is a large full-size SUV which offers seating upto seven passengers. With the help of an Android tablet, the MBUX and other parameters of the GLS can be controlled by the rear passengers as well. The rear seats can be electronically folded from the boot, and the adaptive air suspension on which the GLS rides on can be lowered to help load and unload luggage as well. The passengers get a large panoramic sunroof as well.

The direct rivals to the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is the BMW X7, the Range Rover, the Lexus LX and the new Toyota Land Cruiser which is also expected to arrive soon to the Indian market. Mercedes Benz India has launched the GLS 400d 4Matic and the GLS 450 4Matic at Rs 99.9 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

All-new Mercedes-Benz GLS launched at Rs 99.9 lakh : New flagship SUV to rival BMW X7

All-new Mercedes-Benz GLS launched at Rs 99.9 lakh : New flagship SUV to rival BMW X7

Audi India performance cars are back: 600hp RS7 Sportback launch soon

Audi India performance cars are back: 600hp RS7 Sportback launch soon

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch soon: Why you should wait for Thunderbird successor!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch soon: Why you should wait for Thunderbird successor!

Now rent/buy a refurbished bike or scooter during Covid-19 lockdown: CredR, Bounce tie-up offers these benefits!

Now rent/buy a refurbished bike or scooter during Covid-19 lockdown: CredR, Bounce tie-up offers these benefits!

Audi TT recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if your car is affected

Audi TT recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if your car is affected

2021 Lexus IS sedan gets sportier: What's new in the BMW 3 Series rival

2021 Lexus IS sedan gets sportier: What's new in the BMW 3 Series rival

Benelli 302R facelift launched in China: Expected launch, price of this Ninja 300 rival in India

Benelli 302R facelift launched in China: Expected launch, price of this Ninja 300 rival in India

Honda Civic diesel BS6 bookings begin: Expected price, launch date and specs

Honda Civic diesel BS6 bookings begin: Expected price, launch date and specs

All-new Nissan X-Trail unveiled: CR-V rival is feature-loaded and should be launched in India

All-new Nissan X-Trail unveiled: CR-V rival is feature-loaded and should be launched in India

Maruti Suzuki Swift turns 15! King of its segment since 2005 and here's why

Maruti Suzuki Swift turns 15! King of its segment since 2005 and here's why

MG Hector Plus production starts at Halol facility: Toyota Innova Crysta challenger launch in July

MG Hector Plus production starts at Halol facility: Toyota Innova Crysta challenger launch in July

Tesla Model S Long Range Plus offers 646 km driving range: Certified as world’s longest-range EV

Tesla Model S Long Range Plus offers 646 km driving range: Certified as world’s longest-range EV

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited recalled in India for safety issues: Know the reason

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited recalled in India for safety issues: Know the reason

2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Concept unveiled with unique 'Graffiti livery

2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Concept unveiled with unique 'Graffiti livery

This Yamaha R1 can sing a melodious birthday song for you! Watch amazing video

This Yamaha R1 can sing a melodious birthday song for you! Watch amazing video

All-electric Indian FTR 1200 might be called EFTR: To rub shoulders with Harley-Davidson LiveWire!

All-electric Indian FTR 1200 might be called EFTR: To rub shoulders with Harley-Davidson LiveWire!

Hyundai Venue Flux Edition introduced: What's new on the funky SUV

Hyundai Venue Flux Edition introduced: What's new on the funky SUV

Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition launched at Rs 1.6 crore: Changes explained

Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition launched at Rs 1.6 crore: Changes explained

Ampere Electric motorcycle launch delayed: Reasons explained

Ampere Electric motorcycle launch delayed: Reasons explained

Triumph Tiger 900 India launch date out: Honda Africa Twin rival's expected price, features, variants

Triumph Tiger 900 India launch date out: Honda Africa Twin rival's expected price, features, variants