All-new Mercedes-Benz GLS launched at Rs 99.9 lakh : New flagship SUV to rival BMW X7

To rival the new BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the much awaited S-Class of SUVs. The Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class has arrived in two variants — GLS 400d and the GLS 450. Marrying the opulence of the S-Class and the ruggedness of an SUV, the GLS-Class is the flagship high-riding SUV model from the brand which has finally arrived after much anticipation.

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class in India. The GLS-Class has been introduced in the Indian market with petrol and diesel engine options with the GLS 400d and the GLS 450. For Mercedes-Benz, the GLS-Class is the flagship SUV which offers opulent cabin comfort and ride quality which is paralleled by the S-Class sedan, so essentially — the S-Class of SUVs. The GLS-Class is the direct rival to the BMW X7 which was introduced in India in 2019 along with the Range Rover. The GLS-Class which has now been launched in India is a brand new model that replaces the older generation. It comes equipped with a new-generation of powertrains which are more efficient and low on emissions than before.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d is the diesel model which has been launched in India. It is powered by 2.9-litre, in-line six cylinder engine that is tuned to develop 330hp and 700Nm of torque. If you wish for a petrol powered model, then the GLS 450 has also been introduced and it comes with a 3.0-litre, in-line six cylinder engine that is good for 367hp and 500Nm. Both of these engines are offered with a 9-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. Both variants are equipped with 4Matic all-wheel-drive and the petrol engine features the EQ Boost 48-volt mild hybrid system The new GLS-Class is now longer and wider than before and also offers a longer wheelbase as well, which translates to a cabin with copious amounts of space.

Coming to the interior of the GLS-Class, everything is new, in particular the overall design layout of the dashboard. The dash is dominated by a large seamless glass panel which offers two 12.3-inch screens. The one placed in front of the driver is a fully digital instrument cluster providing all the necessary information and dials which are needed for the driver. Another is placed in the centre of the dash which acts as a touchscreen for all the infotainment duties for the vehicle. The system uses the latest MBUX operating software that even offers a virtual assistant. The Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is a large full-size SUV which offers seating upto seven passengers. With the help of an Android tablet, the MBUX and other parameters of the GLS can be controlled by the rear passengers as well. The rear seats can be electronically folded from the boot, and the adaptive air suspension on which the GLS rides on can be lowered to help load and unload luggage as well. The passengers get a large panoramic sunroof as well.

The direct rivals to the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is the BMW X7, the Range Rover, the Lexus LX and the new Toyota Land Cruiser which is also expected to arrive soon to the Indian market. Mercedes Benz India has launched the GLS 400d 4Matic and the GLS 450 4Matic at Rs 99.9 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

