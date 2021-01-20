2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC launched with Alexa connectivity, massage seats and more

The Mercedes ME connect system too has been updated and this one gives parking locations on the navigation screen. One can also remotely start the air-conditioning system of the vehicle to pre-cool the cabin.

By:Updated: Jan 20, 2021 3:46 PM

Just days after announcing that it is ready with 15 new or refreshed products, Mercedes-Benz India has launched the first of the latter. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC is no lipstick job but in fact brings in much more than before. This is one of the highest-selling models in the Indian market and bringing in a timely refresh will help add more customers to the fold. The Mercedes-Benz GLC gets a digital instrument cluster, remote engine start, voice-integrated Alexa connectivity, and massage seats for the front occupants. The Mercedes ME connect system too has been updated and this one gives parking locations on the navigation screen. One can also remotely start the air-conditioning system of the vehicle to pre-cool the cabin. The parking package also includes a 360-degree camera to help navigate the trickiest of spots. Brilliant Blue as well as High Tech Silver colour options are available.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 is priced at Rs 57.40 lakh whereas the 220d model is for Rs 63.15 lakh, ex-showroom. These prices are around Rs 1.5 lakh more than the earlier versions. More than 8,400 units of the SUV have been sold since the time of inception. The GLC in its petrol form has a 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 197hp of power and 320Nm. It has a 9-speed automatic transmission and the claimed 0-100kmph time is 7.8s whereas the top speed is 217kmph. As for the Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d version, customers get a 2.0-litre diesel motor that makes 194hp and 500Nm. The 0-100kmph time is 7.9s whereas the top speed is 215kmph.

The GLC is a 5-seater model and is quite comfortable as well. Mercedes usually updates its cars at least once a year and the GLC is no stranger to these as well. Since the time it was introduced in 2016, the model has seen at least three updates till now. New variants are also launched that focus more on performance.

 

 

