2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and convertible unveiled: What to expect in India

The entire Mercedes-Benz E-Class family has been upgraded as the new two-door coupe and cabriolet models. Both have been given a mid-lifecycle update with new features, technology and powertrains. But are they bound for India?

After updating the sedan version earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz has updated the two-door siblings of the E-Class – the E-Class Coupe and E-Class Cabriolet for the 2021 Model Year. Additionally, it has also introduced the E 53 AMG versions as well for both models alongside the standard versions, all of which feature new and more potent power plants.

The older V6 engine has been written off entirely like it was with the four-door model. The E 450 coupe and cabriolet will now use the new 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six that comes with the EQ-Boost 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The engine is tuned to develop 362hp and 500Nm of torque mated to a 9-speed automatic.

The E 53 AMG versions of the two-door coupe and cabriolet use the same 3.0-litre 6-cylinder motor but is tuned up to deliver 429hp and 521Nm of torque. The power unit uses a similar setup with an electric auxiliary compressor along with a set of traditional turbochargers. However, to manage the additional power and for quicker shifts, Mercedes will offer a multi-clutch automatic with an all-wheel-drive system as standard with the E 53 AMG versions.

Prior to the update, only the four-door sedan version was offered with the option of the E 63 AMG with the V8 engine. The two-door twins were available up to the E 53 AMG versions only. This pattern is expected to continue with the new models as well.

Cosmetic updates on the standard models resemble what has been seen on the sedan. The new E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet will come equipped with a new “diamond radiator” grille. Models equipped with the AMG line package will feature the chrome dotted pattern. The headlamps have been reworked and look similar to the ones offered with the E-Class sedan. The taillights have been revised with new LEDs as well. There are new wheel designs on offer as well, along with the option of one that offers a boost to aerodynamic efficiency.

The interior features a new steering wheel with touch-capacitive controls. Both the E-Class coupe and cabriolet models use the latest updated MBUX infotainment system and as standard, the interior is offered with two 12.3-inch screens, one as the driver’s instrument cluster and the other as the main infotainments system.

As for the visual differences with the E 53 AMG models for the 2021 versions, Mercedes-Benz has equipped with the AMG style Panamericana grille. The LED headlamps are sharper, while the lights are borrowed from the standard car. The cabin of the E 53 models also offer the MBUX infotainment architecture. But the driver’s instrument cluster gets new graphics with Supersport mode. This allows the Rev Counter to be right in the centre with additional information along the sides.

For the Indian market, Mercedes-Benz has offered the previous generation models of the E-Class cabriolet. But with the current generation model, only the E-Class LWB has been offered along with the E 63 AMG. As the brand is taking a highly aggressive approach in the Indian market, we expect the E-Class Cabriolet to return to India with the new model. Additionally, with Mercedes having launched the C 43 AMG two-door Coupe in India, it is possible that it sees a market for two-door vehicles. Although, it is likely that both models, if they do arrive in India, would be offered in the E 53 AMG form rather than with the standard models to cater to the niche audience in the Indian market. What is confirmed is that the new E-Class sedan is expected to arrive soon to the Indian market while the E 63 AMG will follow subsequently.

