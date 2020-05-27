2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and convertible unveiled: What to expect in India

The entire Mercedes-Benz E-Class family has been upgraded as the new two-door coupe and cabriolet models. Both have been given a mid-lifecycle update with new features, technology and powertrains. But are they bound for India?

By:Published: May 27, 2020 10:51:18 AM

After updating the sedan version earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz has updated the two-door siblings of the E-Class – the E-Class Coupe and E-Class Cabriolet for the 2021 Model Year. Additionally, it has also introduced the E 53 AMG versions as well for both models alongside the standard versions, all of which feature new and more potent power plants.

The older V6 engine has been written off entirely like it was with the four-door model. The E 450 coupe and cabriolet will now use the new 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six that comes with the EQ-Boost 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The engine is tuned to develop 362hp and 500Nm of torque mated to a 9-speed automatic.

The E 53 AMG versions of the two-door coupe and cabriolet use the same 3.0-litre 6-cylinder  motor but is tuned up to deliver 429hp and 521Nm of torque. The power unit uses a similar setup with an electric auxiliary compressor along with a set of traditional turbochargers. However, to manage the additional power and for quicker shifts, Mercedes will offer a multi-clutch automatic with an all-wheel-drive system as standard with the E 53 AMG versions.

Prior to the update, only the four-door sedan version was offered with the option of the E 63 AMG with the V8 engine. The two-door twins were available up to the E 53 AMG versions only. This pattern is expected to continue with the new models as well.

The E 53 AMG versions of the two-door coupe and cabriolet use the same 3.0-litre 6-cylinder motor but is tuned up to deliver 429hp and 521Nm of torque.

Cosmetic updates on the standard models resemble what has been seen on the sedan. The new E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet will come equipped with a new “diamond radiator” grille. Models equipped with the AMG line package will feature the chrome dotted pattern. The headlamps have been reworked and look similar to the ones offered with the E-Class sedan. The taillights have been revised with new LEDs as well. There are new wheel designs on offer as well, along with the option of one that offers a boost to aerodynamic efficiency.

The interior features a new steering wheel with touch-capacitive controls. Both the E-Class coupe and cabriolet models use the latest updated MBUX infotainment system and as standard, the interior is offered with two 12.3-inch screens, one as the driver’s instrument cluster and the other as the main infotainments system.

As for the visual differences with the E 53 AMG models for the 2021 versions, Mercedes-Benz has equipped with the AMG style Panamericana grille. The LED headlamps are sharper, while the lights are borrowed from the standard car. The cabin of the E 53 models also offer the MBUX infotainment architecture. But the driver’s instrument cluster gets new graphics with Supersport mode. This allows the Rev Counter to be right in the centre with additional information along the sides.

For the Indian market, Mercedes-Benz has offered the previous generation models of the E-Class cabriolet. But with the current generation model, only the E-Class LWB has been offered along with the E 63 AMG. As the brand is taking a highly aggressive approach in the Indian market, we expect the E-Class Cabriolet to return to India with the new model. Additionally, with Mercedes having launched the C 43 AMG two-door Coupe in India, it is possible that it sees a market for two-door vehicles. Although, it is likely that both models, if they do arrive in India, would be offered in the E 53 AMG form rather than with the standard models to cater to the niche audience in the Indian market. What is confirmed is that the new E-Class sedan is expected to arrive soon to the Indian market while the E 63 AMG will follow subsequently.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Now buy a brand new Maruti Suzuki car at just Rs 899/month: More finance schemes under Maruti-ICICI tie up explained!

Now buy a brand new Maruti Suzuki car at just Rs 899/month: More finance schemes under Maruti-ICICI tie up explained!

Kia Rio facelift unveiled: Gets Kia's first 48V mild-hybrid engine & new version of UVO Connect

Kia Rio facelift unveiled: Gets Kia's first 48V mild-hybrid engine & new version of UVO Connect

BS6 emission norms now applicable for quadricycles like Bajaj Qute

BS6 emission norms now applicable for quadricycles like Bajaj Qute

Maruti Suzuki True Value to deliver used cars at home as over 400 outlets resume operations

Maruti Suzuki True Value to deliver used cars at home as over 400 outlets resume operations

Over 800 Hyundai dealerships now operational: More than 1 lakh vehicles serviced already this month

Over 800 Hyundai dealerships now operational: More than 1 lakh vehicles serviced already this month

Revv self-drive rental program restarts with sanitised cars, limited damage liability in select cities

Revv self-drive rental program restarts with sanitised cars, limited damage liability in select cities

Ather 450 electric scooter now available for rent in lockdown: Booking, benefits explained!

Ather 450 electric scooter now available for rent in lockdown: Booking, benefits explained!

2020 Skoda Karoq, Superb, Rapid TSI launched in India: Price, specs, features explained

2020 Skoda Karoq, Superb, Rapid TSI launched in India: Price, specs, features explained

Ninja 650, CBR650R rivalling Benelli 600RR spied for the first time: Key highlights of India-bound midsizer!

Ninja 650, CBR650R rivalling Benelli 600RR spied for the first time: Key highlights of India-bound midsizer!

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV teased: To get new hybrid variants soon

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV teased: To get new hybrid variants soon

Zoomcar offers 100% off for limited time as operations restart in 35 cities

Zoomcar offers 100% off for limited time as operations restart in 35 cities

Kawasaki Z650 BS6 launched: Gets LED headlights, TFT colour console, smartphone connectivity

Kawasaki Z650 BS6 launched: Gets LED headlights, TFT colour console, smartphone connectivity

Triumph Motorcycles opens pre-bookings for new Tiger 900: India launch soon

Triumph Motorcycles opens pre-bookings for new Tiger 900: India launch soon

Chinese copy of Vespa Primavera declared invalid: China's copycat design practice fails again

Chinese copy of Vespa Primavera declared invalid: China's copycat design practice fails again

Mercedes-Benz C-Class and more models get great offers as Wishbox 2.0 starts

Mercedes-Benz C-Class and more models get great offers as Wishbox 2.0 starts

Toyota Kirloskar to resume production at Bidadi plant starting today

Toyota Kirloskar to resume production at Bidadi plant starting today

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased: Unveil confirmed later this year

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased: Unveil confirmed later this year

Exclusive! Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter leaked: Price, top speed, range & key details out

Exclusive! Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter leaked: Price, top speed, range & key details out

All three Maruti Suzuki plants resume operations: Production to begin at Gujarat plant today

All three Maruti Suzuki plants resume operations: Production to begin at Gujarat plant today

Vettel's Ferrari replacement Carlos Sainz Jr wants to say 'goodbye to McLaren on a high'

Vettel's Ferrari replacement Carlos Sainz Jr wants to say 'goodbye to McLaren on a high'