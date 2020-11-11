2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S is the fastest luxury four-door: Reclaims Nurburgring record from Porsche

The updated Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S has reclaimed its crown as the fastest luxury four-door around the Nordschleife race track in Germany. New lap times show its more than two seconds faster than before!

By:November 11, 2020 2:16 PM
2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC Plus Nurburgring lap time

First, let’s take a moment and rejoice that Mercedes-Benz has trimmed the name of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 four-door 4MATIC+ to a simpler Mercedes-AMG GT 63. Not only is it faster to say the name, but the car itself is now two seconds faster than before. The new 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S has blitzed the Nurburgring on its new attempt. But weirdly, there are two times to be noted. What is important to note is that the GT 63 S has set a time of 7:27.8, which is astonishing for a four-door saloon. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S has reclaimed the crown of the fastest luxury saloon around the Nordschleife, Nurburgring.

The time has been notarised as an official record as per the new standardised regulations introduced in 2019. The AMG GT 63 S set a time of 7:27.8 around the 20.832 km full loop of the Nordschleife. But the traditional lap that bypasses the T13 straight of the F1 Grand Prix track, the AMG GT 63 S set a time of 7:23.009 around the 20.6 km track.

Watch the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ onboard footage of the Nordschleife, Nurburgring lap time:

However you wish to measure it, the AMG GT 63 S is more than two seconds faster than before around the track. The new updates to the car have made it quicker than its previous set time from 2018. But it was knocked off by the 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S. With the new times, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S has reclaimed its crown. Mercedes-AMG claims that the car used a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres which are offered as an option.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ is the current flagship version of the model. It is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The motor is good for 630 hp and 900 Nm of torque. Mercedes-AMG claims 0-100kph takes just 3.2 seconds and it can reach a top speed of 315 kph. Mercedes-AMG is currently working on expanding the GT 4-Door line up with a ’43’ model with the 3.0-litre V6 engine, a ’53’ model with the in-line 6 engine along with a hybrid which is called the Mercedes-AMG GT 73 EQ Power+. The hybrid model is said to offer 805 hp to help drop the acceleration time to under three-seconds.

