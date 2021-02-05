2021 Maserati Ghibli launched in India: How Italy responds to Audi, Merc, BMW

The new Maserati Ghibli has now been launched in India and it also brings a V8 engine with it! The new Ghibli also offers a touch of cosmetic updates as it takes on the big boys from Germany.

By:February 5, 2021 11:34 AM
2021 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo2021 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo

The 2021 Model-Year Maserati Ghibli has been launched in India. Prices start from Rs 1.2 crore for the baby Italian four-door sedan, but it also brings a powerful V8 motor option with it. For the new model, Maserati has only made subtle cosmetic tweaks, but the Ghibli Trofeo has ben designed to look a touch sleeker. Additionally, the base version brings in a new hybrid powertrain. The Ghibli is Italy’s answer to the Germans in India. Although it demands an eye-watering price, the Ghibli does have quite a few tricks in its bag.

2021 Maserati Ghibli 48V Hybrid2021 Maserati Ghibli 48V Hybrid

For starters, the exterior of the Ghibli features the same wide multi-slat grille with the iconic trident in the middle. The headlamps have been tweaked and so have the boomerang rear LED taillights. The headlamps now also feature adaptive LEDs with 15 LED elements at full beam.

Under the bonnet, the Ghibli is available with a 330hp 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder 48V hybrid as standard. But you can also have with a 440hp 3.0-litre V6 or the massive V8 in the Ghibli Trofeo. The Trofeo model offers 580hp and 730Nm of torque. This model is cable of accelerating from 0-100kph in just 4.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 326kph. Power is sent only to the rear wheels and the car is sprung with Maserati’s Skyhook suspension set up which offers variable damping. Stopping power has been supplied by Brembo.

2021 Maserati Ghibli Interior2021 Maserati Ghibli Interior

Other features the new Ghibli brings with it is soft-close doors, a brand new 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch TFT digital dash for the driver’s instrumentation, Maserati Connect enabled with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, advanced driving assistance systems and a lot more safety features as well.

The Ghibli will be available in three variants — Base, Gran Lusso and GranSport which will be offered in the 2.0-litre hybrid and 3.0-litre V6 engines. The V8 will only be offered with the Ghibli Trofeo. The Nerissimo and Nerissimo Carbon Packages will be available as options that offer customisations inside and out if one is looking for a dark and sporty look to their Maserati.

The 2021 Maserati Ghibli Variant Wise Prices are as follows:

EngineVariantEx-showroom
Hybrid 2.0 L4 – 330 HPBaseRs 1,15,40,175
GranLussoRs 1,42,42,054
GranSportRs 1,38,57,411
V6 – 2979 cc – 430 PSGranLussoRs 1,55,71,598
GranSportRs 1,51,86,144
V8 – 3799 cc – 580 PSTROFEORs 1,93,17,324

