2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched at Rs 5.73 lakh: More power, new features and more

The new 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with sevral features onboard, such as Cruise Control, Coloured Multi-Information Display and Key-Sync Auto Foldable ORVM, and also ESP with hill hold assist.

Maruti Suzuki today launched the new 2021 Swift with a new engine and a host of features as well at a starting price of Rs 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The Swift is now powered by the K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Stop (ISS). Maruti states that the Swift will offer best-in-class fuel efficiency of 23.20 km/l in MT and 23.76 km/l in AGS variants. Available with either a manual or automatic transmission, the engine now produces 88.5 at 6,000 rpm, which is up from the previous-gen’s 83 hp.

The new Swift comes with features like cruise control, idle start-stop, and key-synchronised auto foldable ORVMs. On the interior, the new Swift gets a twin-pod instrument cluster and a new 10.67cm multi-information coloured TFT display. The 17.78 cm Smartplay Studio infotainment system combines smartphone, vehicle, and cloud-based services.

In terms of safety, the new Swift boasts up-to-date features such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with hill-hold as standard in AGS variants, and bigger front and rear brakes. The electronic stability program and the hill-hold function in the AGS variants of the new Swift 2021 detect vehicle skid movement and restrain the same. It does not allow the vehicle to roll-back on inclined slopes in stop-start traffic conditions.

Other features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, pre-tensioner and force limiter seat belts, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, ISOFIX, and reverse parking sensors with a rearview camera.

The new Swift is available in several colour options with the addition of three dual-tone options: Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black Roof, Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black Roof, and Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White Roof.

“Since its launch in 2005, Swift has revolutionised the premium hatchback segment in India. Over the years, Swift has earned the warmth of nearly 2.4 million customers. The new Swift takes this legacy a notch higher with a new powerful K-series engine, sportier dual tone exterior, best-in-class fuel efficiency and enhanced safety features,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said

