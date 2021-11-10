2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio India Launch LIVE Updates: India’s most fuel-efficient car on its way

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launch in India Live News: Country’s leading carmaker is all set to launch the next-gen Celerio today and Maruti Suzuki claims that the new 2021 model will be India’s most fuel-efficient petrol car. Bookings for the new 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio started a few days back at a minimum token amount of Rs 11,000. Interested customers can book the car either at the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Arena dealership. The new second-generation model of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is developed from the ground up. Based on the tried and tested Heartect platform, the new 2021 Celerio gets fresh exteriors and interiors that should make it even more desirable than before. Broadly speaking, as compared to the quite squarish looks of the outgoing model, the new Celerio has a rounded design. Moreover, the interiors are new and the party piece here is the company’s SmartPlay Studio infotainment system with a 7-inch screen and this will be seen for the first time on the Celerio. The steering wheel and instrument cluster have been shared with the WagonR.

